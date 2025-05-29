Horse Illustrated Magazine Recognized for Excellence at 2025 AHP Equine Media Awards

Horse Illustrated magazine has much to be proud of after receiving six American Horse Publications (AHP) Equine Media Awards during the 2024 AHP “Cowboy Up Lone Star Seminar” Conference on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. Awards included a first place in the General Excellence category.

“Horse Illustrated is deeply honored to receive these awards, especially first place in the General Excellence category,” said Editor in Chief Holly Caccamise. “Every year we work hard to bring our readers engaging content, and our wonderful stable of freelance writers and photographers are the ones who make this possible. I want to give them a special thanks and recognize all of their hard work over the past year. In addition, getting to learn from the panels that AHP puts together for the conference and share ideas with our peers is always a special annual high point that gives us inspiration to make even better media over the year until the next conference.”

Horse Illustrated captured the following awards out of entries that were submitted by the publication:

1st place in General Excellence Print Publication circulation 10,000 to 20,000 , Editor in Chief Holly Caccamise

, Editor in Chief Holly Caccamise 1st place in Editorial Photograph for “Mom’s Milk” by Stacy Pearsall in the April 2024 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine

for “Mom’s Milk” by Stacy Pearsall in the April 2024 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine 2nd place in Self-Supported Publication Equine Media Service to the Consumer Single Article for “High-Tech Distractions” by Laura Boynton Jobson in the May 2024 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine

for “High-Tech Distractions” by Laura Boynton Jobson in the May 2024 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine 2nd place in Self-Supported Publication Equine Feature Single Article for “Bringing Back Korean Mounted Archery” by Malene Jensen in the June 2024 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine

for “Bringing Back Korean Mounted Archery” by Malene Jensen in the June 2024 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine 2nd place in Personal Column Single Article for “Night of Terror” by Courtney Diehl, DVM in the March 2024 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine

for “Night of Terror” by Courtney Diehl, DVM in the March 2024 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine 2nd place in Service to the Horse Industry Single Article for “New Outlook for Orphan Foals” by Cynthia McFarland in the March 2024 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine

for “New Outlook for Orphan Foals” by Cynthia McFarland in the March 2024 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine 3rd place in Self-Supported Publication Equine Media Horse Care Single Article for “Treating Tendon Injuries” by Audrey Pavia in the April 2024 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine

for “Treating Tendon Injuries” by Audrey Pavia in the April 2024 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine 3rd place in Self-Supported Publication Equine Feature Single Article for “Preserving Przewalski’s Horse” by Audrey Pavia in the May 2024 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine

for “Preserving Przewalski’s Horse” by Audrey Pavia in the May 2024 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine Honorable Mention in Self-Supported Publication Equine Feature Single Article for “Veterinarians in the Military” by Sarah Coleman in the May 2024 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine

Freelance contributors can also join AHP as members and submit their own work. This year, two Horse Illustrated contributors received the following honors:

1st place in Self-Supported Publication Equine Media Service to the Consumer Single Article for “Good Hair Days Start Here” by Elizabeth Moyer in the May 2024 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine

for “Good Hair Days Start Here” by Elizabeth Moyer in the May 2024 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine 2nd place in Association/Organization Publication Equine Media Horse Care Single Article for “Brain Games for Riders” by Kara L. Stewart in the March 2024 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine

for “Brain Games for Riders” by Kara L. Stewart in the March 2024 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine 2nd place in Freelance Writer Personality Profile Single Article for “The Beautiful One” by Kara L. Stewart in the September 2024 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine

for “The Beautiful One” by Kara L. Stewart in the September 2024 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine 3rd place in Freelance Writer Equine Journalism Article for “Training With Positive Reinforcement” by Elizabeth Moyer in the July 2024 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine

Another EG Media title, Western Life Today, and its editor, Abigail Boatwright, took home the following award:

2nd place in Equine Media Single Issue or Multi-Issue Electronic Publication for the Summer 2024 and Winter 2024 issues of Western Life Today magazine

For a complete list of awards won by Horse Illustrated over the years, visit www.horseillustrated.com/horse-illustrated-awards.

About Our Publications

Horse Illustrated and HorseIllustrated.com are part of the EG Media stable.

Horse Illustrated is the magazine for people who are passionate about horses and is published 10x/year. Each issue offers advice on horse health and care, plus user-friendly training tips for both English and western riders and engaging lifestyle features for horse lovers. For more than 40 years, Horse Illustrated has been dedicated to making the most of life with horses and helping riders of all experience levels care for and enjoy their horses.

For more information about Horse Illustrated, visit www.horseillustrated.com. Editor in Chief Holly Caccamise can be reached at editor@horseillustrated.com.

