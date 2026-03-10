Horse Illustrated Returns as Media Partner and Booth Vendor at Road to the Horse 2026

Horse Illustrated is proud to once again be a media partner of Road to the Horse, and will be on-site during the colt-starting championship March 19-22, 2026 at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena. As the magazine dedicated to people who love horses, Horse Illustrated finds that its partnership with Road to the Horse—an event focused on forming a relationship with the horse—is a perfect match.

Attendees are invited to visit the Horse Illustrated booth in the concourse to participate in giveaways, shop exclusive merchandise, and take advantage of special subscription offers. There will also be an opportunity to pre-order Best of Horse Illustrated, the special collector’s issue celebrating the magazine’s 50th anniversary.

“Horse Illustrated is proud to continue its partnership with Road to the Horse,” said Digital Manager Mary Cage. “Our audience is passionate about this event and the relationship-building that takes place between the competing horsemen and their colts.”

With world-class horsemen and colts from the legendary Pitchfork Ranch, Road to the Horse 2026 is sure to delight spectators. Horse Illustrated is thrilled to be a part of the excitement and looks forward to connecting with fellow equine enthusiasts.

If you’re unable to attend Road to the Horse, stay tuned to Horse Illustrated socials (@horseillustrated) for live updates and horseillustrated.com for a recap of the event.

