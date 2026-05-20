Horse Illustrated Wins Overall Excellence at 2026 AHP Equine Media Awards

During the year of its 50th anniversary, Horse Illustrated magazine now has even more to celebrate after its most lucrative year yet at the American Horse Publications (AHP) Equine Media Awards, including taking home the biggest honor of all: the Overall Excellence award. Held in the heart of horse country May 14-16, 2026 in Lexington, Ky., this year’s annual AHP Equine Media Conference honored the theme of “Going the Distance” — a fitting theme for Horse Illustrated’s 50th year of publication. Including the biggest award of the ceremony, Horse Illustrated garnered a total of 11 awards, including five first-place plaques.

“For the second year in a row, Horse Illustrated was honored to win the General Excellence award in our circulation category, but for what I believe is the first time, HI also won the Overall Excellence award across all publications,” said Horse Illustrated’s Editor in Chief Holly Caccamise. “Since this year is also HI’s 50th anniversary as a publication, we feel it is a particularly special victory. I know each and every horse publication at AHP puts in tireless hours of work, so the recognition is overwhelmingly special. I would like to thank our staff that makes the magazine possible, in addition to our incredible writers and photographers that bring so many special stories to life. Juggling a wide mix of topics into a magazine I would personally want to read from cover to cover is something I’m extremely passionate about.”

Horse Illustrated captured the following awards out of entries that were submitted by the publication:

◆ 1st place in Overall Excellence (all publications), Editor in Chief Holly Caccamise, Designer Kenny Boyer, Publisher Rima Dorsey

◆ 1st place in General Excellence Print Publication circulation 10,000 to 20,000, Editor in Chief Holly Caccamise, Designer Kenny Boyer, Publisher Rima Dorsey

◆ 1st place in Self-Supported Publication Equine Feature Single Article for “Hawaiian Cowboy Tradition,” by Micaela Myers in the July/August 2025 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine

◆ 1st place in Editorial Photograph for “Parting Shot (Icelandic Horse under the Northern Lights),” by Christiane Slawik in the May/June 2025 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine

◆ 1st place in Self-Supported Equine Media Cover Page Design for the Horse Illustrated May/June 2025 cover, photo by Christiane Slawik, design by Kenny Boyer

◆ 3rd place in Instructional Single Article for “Better Leading,” by Kayli Hanley in the November/December 2025 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine

◆ 3rd place in Self-Supported Publication Equine Feature Single Article for “Equestrian Nomads,” by Merri Melde in the September/October 2025 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine

◆ Honorable Mention in Human-Animal Bond Article for “A Tevis Love Story,” by Merri Melde in the January/February 2025 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine

Freelance contributors can also join AHP as members and submit their own work. This year, two Horse Illustrated contributors received the following honors:

◆ 2nd place in Freelance Writer Equine Journalism Article for “Empowering Youth with Horse Power,” by Susan Friedland in the January/February 2025 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine

◆ Honorable Mention in Freelance Writer Equine Journalism Article for “Meet the Brumby,” by Kara Stewart in the September/October 2025 issue of Horse Illustrated magazine

Another EG Media title, Young Rider, and freelancer Susan Friedland (the co-host of Horse Illustrated’s Barn Banter podcast), took home the following award:

◆ 2nd place in Freelance Writer Feature for “Drill Dream Team,” by Susan Friedland in the July/August 2025 issue of Young Rider magazine

About EG Media Investments LLC

Horse Illustrated, Young Rider, Western Life Today, HorseIllustrated.com, YoungRider.com, and WesternLifeToday.com are part of the EG Media stable. Horse Illustrated is the magazine for people who are passionate about horses. Each issue offers advice on horse health and care, plus user-friendly training tips for both English and western riders and engaging lifestyle features for horse lovers. Young Rider educates horse-loving kids ages 8-15 with a combination of English and western riding lessons, horse-care hints, and stories about real-life young riders, plus fun, interactive elements. Western Life Today is the premier publication for all things western, from fashion and entertainment to destinations and more. Visit www.horseillustrated.com, www.youngrider.com, and www.westernlifetoday.com to learn more. Contact us at 844-330-6373 or horseillustrated@egmediamags.com.

Media Contact:

Mary Cage

mcage@egmediamags.com