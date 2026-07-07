Horse Illustrated & Young Rider Magazines Return to BreyerFest

Horse Illustrated and Young Rider magazines are thrilled to once again be on-site for BreyerFest at the Kentucky Horse Park, July 10-12. The magazines will have a booth in Celebration Park, where they invite attendees to visit to participate in giveaways, shop exclusive merchandise, and take advantage of special subscription offers.

“Horse Illustrated and Young Rider are proud to continue participating at BreyerFest,” said Digital Manager Mary Cage. “As magazines dedicated to those who love horses, BreyerFest is the perfect fit for our audience, because we are all there for the same reason — to celebrate the horse.”

Giveaways available to enter at the Horse Illustrated and Young Rider booth include a horseback riding vacation to Unicorn Trails’ Yellowstone Ranch in Wyoming, and a 1-year subscription to Young Rider magazine along with a Young Rider backpack.

If you’re unable to attend BreyerFest, stay tuned to Horse Illustrated and Young Rider socials (@horseillustrated and @youngridermagazine) for live updates on all the fun.

About Our Publications

Horse Illustrated, Young Rider, Western Life Today, HorseIllustrated.com, YoungRider.com, and WesternLifeToday.com are part of the EG Media stable. Horse Illustrated is the magazine for people who are passionate about horses. Each issue offers advice on horse health and care, plus user-friendly training tips for both English and western riders and engaging lifestyle features for horse lovers. Young Rider educates horse-loving kids ages 8-15 with a combination of English and western riding lessons, horse-care hints, and stories about real-life young riders, plus fun, interactive elements. Western Life Today is the premier publication for all things western, from fashion and entertainment to destinations and more. Visit www.horseillustrated.com, www.youngrider.com, and www.westernlifetoday.com to learn more. Contact us at 844-330-6373 or horseillustrated@egmediamags.com.