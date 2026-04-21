Horse Illustrated & Young Rider Magazines Return to the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event

Horse Illustrated and Young Rider magazines are proud to once again be media partners of the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event, and will be on-site during the world-class event at the Kentucky Horse Park April 23-26. The magazines will also be providing online coverage of the event, presented by CareCredit, on horseillustrated.com and youngrider.com, as well as on their social channels.

Attendees are invited to visit the Horse Illustrated + Young Rider booth (booth #78, outdoors) to participate in giveaways, shop exclusive merchandise, and take advantage of special subscription offers. Horse Illustrated will also be celebrating its 50th anniversary on-site with readers and advertising partners, along with offering the opportunity to order Best of Horse Illustrated, the special collector’s issue celebrating the magazine’s 50th anniversary.

“Horse Illustrated and Young Rider are proud to continue our partnership with the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event,” said Digital Manager Mary Cage. “Year after year, our staff and our audience look forward to this event. The display of athleticism in our top horses and riders is elite, and the competition is thrilling. Plus, it is a wonderful chance to enjoy the equestrian community with the thousands of horse lovers that flock to the event each year.”

If you’re unable to attend the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event, stay tuned to Horse Illustrated and Young Rider socials (@horseillustrated and @youngridermagazine) for live updates and horseillustrated.com and youngrider.com for daily recaps of competition, brought to you by CareCredit.

About Our Publications

Horse Illustrated, Young Rider, Western Life Today, HorseIllustrated.com, YoungRider.com, and WesternLifeToday.com are part of the EG Media stable. Horse Illustrated is the magazine for people who are passionate about horses. Each issue offers advice on horse health and care, plus user-friendly training tips for both English and western riders and engaging lifestyle features for horse lovers. Young Rider educates horse-loving kids ages 8-15 with a combination of English and western riding lessons, horse-care hints, and stories about real-life young riders, plus fun, interactive elements. Western Life Today is the premier publication for all things western, from fashion and entertainment to destinations and more. Visit www.horseillustrated.com, www.youngrider.com, and www.westernlifetoday.com to learn more. Contact us at 844-330-6373 or horseillustrated@egmediamags.com.

Media Contact:

Mary Cage

844-330-6373

horseillustrated@egmediamags.com