Horse Illustrated’s Webinar Series Features Editor Holly Caccamise in Next Episode

In honor of the magazine’s 50th anniversary, Horse Illustrated is excited to welcome its Editor in Chief, Holly Caccamise, to the February edition of Horse Illustrated‘s Webinar Series on Wednesday, February 18, at 3:00 p.m. (ET).

Holly Caccamise has been with Horse Illustrated and Young Rider since 2007, and in August 2019, she was promoted Editor in Chief. She’s been instrumental in the production of both magazines and has helped Horse Illustrated win several American Horse Publications Media Awards. Before getting involved in the editorial side of print media, she worked as an award-winning ad copywriter for Thoroughbred Times magazine.

Caccamise has an M.S. in Animal Science from the University of Kentucky, where she studied equine nutrition and exercise physiology, and a B.S. from UCLA in Biology. Caccamise has also worked as a research assistant, horse camp counselor teaching riding and vaulting, and as a top-level show groom in the eventing world.

During each month’s webinar, attendees have the chance to join a live session with horse industry leaders from various disciplines. For those who can’t attend the live webinar, the recordings will later go live on HorseIllustrated.com, where they will be available to view anytime.

Each webinar is hosted by Horse Illustrated‘s Digital Manager, Mary Cage. A member of the EG Media team since 2022, Cage manages the content on horseillustrated.com and all of Horse Illustrated‘s social platforms.

Horse Illustrated hosts new webinars each month at www.horseillustrated.com/webinar, with both live and recorded viewings available. Visit the link to register for this upcoming webinar and receive reminder emails about the event. Sponsorship opportunities are available; interested parties can contact Rima Dorsey at rdorsey@egmediamags.com.

About Our Publications

Horse Illustrated, Young Rider, Western Life Today, HorseIllustrated.com, YoungRider.com, and WesternLifeToday.com are part of the EG Media stable. Horse Illustrated is the magazine for people who are passionate about horses. Each issue offers advice on horse health and care, plus user-friendly training tips for both English and western riders and engaging lifestyle features for horse lovers. Young Rider educates horse-loving kids ages 8-15 with a combination of English and western riding lessons, horse-care hints, and stories about real-life young riders, plus fun, interactive elements. Western Life Today is the premier publication for all things western, from fashion and entertainment to destinations and more. Visit www.horseillustrated.com, www.youngrider.com, and www.westernlifetoday.com to learn more. Contact us at 844-330-6373 or horseillustrated@egmediamags.com.

Media Contact:

Mary Cage

horseillustrated@egmediamags.com