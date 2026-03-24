Horse Illustrated’s Webinar Series Featuring Debbie McDonald Now Available on Recording

Horse Illustrated was pleased to welcome Debbie McDonald, renowned Olympic dressage rider and coach, to the March 2026 edition of Horse Illustrated‘s Webinar Series on March 20. The full-length recording of that webinar is now available on HorseIllustrated.com.

McDonald was an important catalyst in U.S. Dressage’s early success as a result of her accomplishments with her Hanoverian mare Brentina. Together, Debbie and Brentina won the 1999 Pan American Games team and individual gold medal, an Athens 2004 Olympic team bronze medal, a World Equestrian Games 2002 team silver and 2006 team bronze medal, and became the first American to win a FEI World Cup Dressage Final in 2003. Debbie then went on to have a very influential coaching career. She spent more than a decade advancing athlete-and-horse combinations through the U.S. dressage pipeline, guiding three of her athletes and their horses to the Olympics.

During each month’s webinar, attendees have the chance to join a live session with horse industry leaders from various disciplines. For those who can’t attend the live webinar, the recordings later go live on HorseIllustrated.com, where they are available to view anytime.

Each webinar is hosted by Horse Illustrated’s Digital Manager, Mary Cage. A member of the EG Media team since 2022, Cage manages the content on HorseIllustrated.com and all of Horse Illustrated’s social platforms.

Horse Illustrated hosts new webinars each month at www.horseillustrated.com/webinar, with both live and recorded viewings available. Sponsorship opportunities are available; interested parties can contact Rima Dorsey at rdorsey@egmediamags.com.

About Our Publications

Horse Illustrated, Young Rider, Western Life Today, HorseIllustrated.com, YoungRider.com, and WesternLifeToday.com are part of the EG Media stable. Horse Illustrated is the magazine for people who are passionate about horses. Each issue offers advice on horse health and care, plus user-friendly training tips for both English and western riders and engaging lifestyle features for horse lovers. Young Rider educates horse-loving kids ages 8-15 with a combination of English and western riding lessons, horse-care hints, and stories about real-life young riders, plus fun, interactive elements. Western Life Today is the premier publication for all things western, from fashion and entertainment to destinations and more. Visit www.horseillustrated.com, www.youngrider.com, and www.westernlifetoday.com to learn more. Contact us at 844-330-6373 or horseillustrated@egmediamags.com.

Media Contact:

Mary Cage

mcage@egmediamags.com