Horse Illustrated’s Webinar Series Featuring Jamie Graham Now Available on Recording

Durham, N.C. – Horse Illustrated was pleased to welcome Jamie Graham, an equestrian fitness expert and the founder of Haybales and Barbells, to the December edition of Horse Illustrated‘s Webinar Series on December 15. The full-length recording of that webinar is now available on HorseIllustrated.com.

Graham is the founder of Haybales and Barbells, a certified trainer, youth exercise specialist, certified sports performance specialist and lifelong equestrian who’s helped thousands of riders improve their strength, confidence, and performance in the saddle. Now based in Minnesota, she competes in dressage with her Danish Warmblood, Quilan, and enjoys life with her husband and two rescue dogs.

During each month’s webinar, attendees have the chance to join a live session with horse industry leaders from various disciplines. For those who can’t attend the live webinar, the recordings later go live on HorseIllustrated.com, where they are available to view anytime.

Each webinar is hosted by Horse Illustrated’s Digital Manager, Mary Cage. A member of the EG Media team since 2022, Cage manages the content on horseillustrated.com and all of Horse Illustrated‘s social platforms.

Horse Illustrated hosts new webinars each month at www.horseillustrated.com/webinar, with both live and recorded viewings available. Sponsorship opportunities are available; interested parties can contact Rima Dorsey at rdorsey@egmediamags.com.

