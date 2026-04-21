Horse Illustrated’s Webinar Series Featuring Nate Eicher Now Available on Recording

Horse Illustrated was pleased to welcome Nate Eicher, a horse trainer with multiple Mustang Makeover championship titles to his name, to the April edition of Horse Illustrated‘s Webinar Series on April 15. The full-length recording of that webinar is now available at HorseIllustrated.com/Webinar.

Eicher is a horse trainer and clinician who specializes in foundational training of several disciplines and breeds, though he has extensive experience working with Mustangs. Nate has competed in the Road to the Horse Wild Card Competition and is a multiple Mustang Makeover Champion. He and his family live on their Eicher Ranch in Mineral Wells, Texas, where they train, host clinics, and work with horses and their people.

During each month’s webinar, attendees have the chance to join a live session with horse industry leaders from various disciplines. For those who can’t attend the live webinar, the recordings later go live on HorseIllustrated.com, where they are available to view anytime.

Each webinar is hosted by Horse Illustrated’s Digital Manager, Mary Cage. A member of the EG Media team since 2022, Cage manages the content on horseillustrated.com and all of Horse Illustrated‘s social platforms.

Horse Illustrated hosts new webinars each month at www.horseillustrated.com/webinar, with both live and recorded viewings available. Sponsorship opportunities are available; interested parties can contact Rima Dorsey at rdorsey@egmediamags.com.

About Our Publications

Horse Illustrated, Young Rider, Western Life Today, HorseIllustrated.com, YoungRider.com, and WesternLifeToday.com are part of the EG Media stable. Horse Illustrated is the magazine for people who are passionate about horses. Each issue offers advice on horse health and care, plus user-friendly training tips for both English and western riders and engaging lifestyle features for horse lovers. Young Rider educates horse-loving kids ages 8-15 with a combination of English and western riding lessons, horse-care hints, and stories about real-life young riders, plus fun, interactive elements. Western Life Today is the premier publication for all things western, from fashion and entertainment to destinations and more. Visit www.horseillustrated.com, www.youngrider.com, and www.westernlifetoday.com to learn more. Contact us at 844-330-6373 or horseillustrated@egmediamags.com.

Media Contact:

Mary Cage

844-330-6373

horseillustrated@egmediamags.com