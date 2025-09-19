Horse in a Kilt Media Is Pleased To Announce Their Latest Title, “The Bonkers English Village – The Adventures of Reverend Bloat,” Is Coming Your Way

Small independent publishing house Horse in a Kilt Media is pleased to announce the forthcoming release of their next title, “The Bonkers English Village”. Authored by Nikki Alvin-Smith, The Adventures of Reverend Bloat is a new genre in their media portfolio as their first entry into the fiction humor category.

“Writing an off the wall story of the madness of English Village life was inspired by my love of the hilarious author Tom Sharpe. The protagonist in The Bonkers English Village is the bicycling Reverend Bloat whose blinding faith in his congregation’s good standing and his own errant lifestyle has been great fun to bring to life. Bloat’s adventures take twists and turns akin to the winding country lanes of quintessential Britain that form the backdrop of the narrative. While catastrophes strike all about the village, he remains oblivious to the unfolding melodramas about him. Bloat’s romantic interests fall into the hands of a vibrant American horse aficionado. He is quickly smitten with his new belle and finds himself entangled with both equestrienne and the full measure of British equestrian life with all its foibles. I hope that this book will make readers laugh out loud. It’s insane, inane and rampant with larger-than-life characters. In these trying times I think we all need the therapy of a good laugh,” says Nikki Alvin-Smith.

Horse in a Kilt Media welcomes requests for ARCs from the equestrian press/media. Please contact team@horseinakiltmedia.com if you are interested in reviewing this entertaining horse centric title from established equestrienne, Nikki Alvin-Smith.

About Nikki:

Internationally published author/writer, content creator, PR/Marketing specialist, photographer and equestrian Nikki Alvin-Smith offers “Engaging Content that Engages Riders to Read,” with unique and fresh material for your horse or pet related business, magazine, website, newsletter, blog, and email blast sales machine. Her portfolio of works is extensive and includes equestrian and pet features that have been published worldwide in over 260 different magazine titles. Her clients include/have included: equestrian and “B” list movie celebrities for whom she regularly ghostwrites and provides PR services; manufacturers of equine and pet related medical devices, feedstuffs, supplements, grooming supplies, fencing and barn equipment, horse transport, horse structures and professional equine service providers; profit and non-profit initiatives and organizations; and non-equestrian related businesses/publications in the pet industry, investment, real estate and international travel and rural lifestyle.

Nikki Alvin-Smith is a British international level Grand Prix dressage competitor/trainer/coach/clinician. Together with her husband Paul, who is also a Grand Prix dressage rider, Nikki operates Willowview Hill Farm , a private dressage yard and organic hay farm in the Catskill Mountains of New York. The duo provides ‘team’ clinician services to clients worldwide to riders of all levels and many riding disciplines.

