Horse in a Kilt Media Promos You Won’t Want To Miss

The hive of activity that summer brings to horsey activities boosts sales across the equine industry so if you own an equestrian business it’s the perfect time to hit your target audience hard. Marketing expertise and savvy content production begins with professional help. After all, navigating the everchanging landscape of social media and website relevance in this era is a full-time job. Horse in a Kilt Media is pleased to celebrate the summer season with special discount packages, with something to suit every budget.

“I’ve just returned from a trip to England and can report that everything equestrian is buzzing there as much as ever. Chats with fellow competitors and trainers, horse breeders, equine manufacturers and horse rescue organizations such as The Suffolk Punch Trust in Woodbridge, U.K.,(a feature article on this troubled breed coming next month in Catskill Horse magazine), mirrors the concerns and interests that all horse owners have to balance. Namely, money, ” explains veteran wordsmith and marketing specialist Nikki Alvin-Smith.

“At my company Horse in a Kilt Media we’ve round-tabled some new packages and programs to address the budget issues business owners face and streamlined some of our adjunct services to better service the strategic marketing needs for influencing, vlog and blog productions, AI interactions and production of multimedia creative assets. If you are running a horse-related or pet business then it’s well worth your while taking a look at what’s on offer.

There’s a lot more to brand-building and bottom line boosting today than you might think, and we are here to provide that professional guidance and teach you how to fish. Our package pricing is a great value. Folks are often surprised at how affordable our professional help is to utilize, and how much stress we remove from their marketing endeavors and the positive results that transpire from our focused efforts.”

For more information on what marketing packages and writing services are available to fit your business needs please reach out to Nikki@HorseinaKiltMedia.com to take advantage of the stable full of marketing skills with artful content writing, marketing specialist and strategic guidance.

About Nikki:

Internationally published writer, content creator, PR/Marketing specialist, photographer and equestrian Nikki Alvin-Smith offers “Engaging Content that Engages Riders to Read,” with unique and fresh material for your horse or pet related business, magazine, website, newsletter, blog, and email blast sales machine. Her portfolio of works is extensive and includes equestrian and pet features that have been published worldwide in over 260 different magazine titles. Her clients include/have included: equestrian and “B” list movie celebrities for whom she regularly ghostwrites and provides PR services; manufacturers of equine and pet related medical devices, feedstuffs, supplements, grooming supplies, fencing and barn equipment, horse transport, horse structures and professional equine service providers; profit and non-profit initiatives and organizations; and non-equestrian related businesses/publications in the pet industry, investment, real estate and international travel and rural lifestyle.

Nikki Alvin-Smith is a British international level Grand Prix dressage competitor/trainer/coach/clinician. Together with her husband Paul, who is also a Grand Prix dressage rider, Nikki operates Willowview Hill Farm , a private dressage yard and organic hay farm in the Catskill Mountains of New York. The duo provides ‘team’ clinician services to clients worldwide to riders of all levels and many riding disciplines.

Media Contact:

Contact: Nikki Alvin-Smith: Content Writer; PR/Marketing Specialist

Email: Nikki@NikkiAlvinSmithStudio.com

Websites: https://www.horseinakiltmedia.com/

Cell: 607 434 4470