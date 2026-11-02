Horse Lovers Nationwide to Gather in Madison for the 2027 USPC Convention

The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. Press Release

For Immediate Release – Photos Available Upon Request

View release and photoshere

Press Contact: Sarah Evers Conrad,communications@ponyclub.org

Pony Club:ponyclub.org | 859-254-7669

October 30, 2026 (Lexington, KY)—The USPC Convention returns to the Midwest in 2027, welcoming horse enthusiasts, Pony Club members, parents, instructors, volunteers, and equine professionals from across the country to the Madison Marriott West in Madison, Wis., January 28-31. Over four exciting days, attendees will immerse themselves in inspiring educational workshops, interactive activities, special events, a vibrant trade fair, awards celebrations, and networking with some of the equine industry’s leading experts.

Whether you’re a lifelong horse owner, a curious newcomer, or somewhere in between, the USPC Convention offers something for everyone, with activities designed for children as young as age 5 on up through adults. Located in one of the Midwest’s most charming college towns with big-city amenities, the 2027 USPC Convention allows anyone who loves horses to become more knowledgeable about them in a destination perfect for a memorable getaway.

More than just a convention, the event, hosted in 2027 by USPC’s Lake Shore Region, offers the opportunity to turn a horse-centered trip into an outstanding family vacation. Located between two scenic lakes and known for its vibrant downtown, outdoor recreation, museums, shopping, and dining, Madison provides plenty for family members to enjoy outside of convention activities.

“The 2027 USPC Convention brings together exceptional educational programming, meaningful networking, leadership development, and the camaraderie that makes Pony Club so special,” said Teresa Woods, USPC Executive Director. “Attendees will learn from some of the equestrian community’s most respected educators and professionals while enjoying an outstanding destination experience with family and friends. It’s a unique opportunity to deepen your knowledge, build connections, and celebrate a shared passion for horses.”

Special Events Unique to Convention

Another favorite Convention attraction is the USPC Research Project Fair, presented by the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation and supported by Kentucky Equine Research and the Horses and Humans Research Foundation. The fair showcases the curiosity and scientific thinking of Pony Club members across a wide range of ages and levels who present original equine research projects or reviews of scientific literature on horse-related topics.

Attendees seeking interactive educational experiences can also explore the popular Anatomy Room, presented by the USPC Midwest Region with support from Flair Equine Nasal Strips, where equine veterinary professionals help bring horse anatomy to life. The hands-on learning opportunities continue in the Horse Management Room, while younger Convention participants enjoy the Pony Paddock, a dedicated space filled with engaging, horse-themed activities designed to educate and entertain the youngest attendees.

Leadership development remains a cornerstone of the Convention experience. Supported by the Mattingley Leadership Training Fund, Thursday and Friday programming offers specialized educational sessions for Pony Club instructors, leaders, and volunteers whose efforts support the organization at every level.

Equine Education for Every Horse Enthusiast

The convention’s educational program, available for members and nonmembers alike, will feature dozens of workshops Friday through Sunday covering a wide range of topics, including equine health and veterinary care, rider fitness and sport psychology, horse management, nutrition, saddle fitting, safety, horse well-being, leadership development, coaching, and various equestrian disciplines. Attendees will learn from veterinarians, researchers, clinicians, instructors, authors, and industry experts representing organizations from throughout the United States. Highlights include presentations on concussion awareness, preventative equine care, horse-care myths, veterinary school admissions for college-age students, a session of the Plaidcastpodcast in person, and more.

The convention will also include a popular trade fair featuring equine products, services, educational opportunities, apparel, gifts, and innovations from across the horse industry, along with a silent auction to benefit the Lake Shore Region. Organizers expect hundreds of attendees and a vibrant marketplace connecting attendees who have a passion for horses.

Leading the Way

The USPC National Youth Congress (NYC) is another hallmark event held during Convention. The program recognizes exceptional Pony Club members, ages 18 to 23, who have demonstrated outstanding achievement, leadership, and service within the organization. USPC will also honor alumni for success through the Academy of Achievement. Throughout the week, the newest inductees to the USPC Academy of Achievement engage in leadership-focused discussions with the NYC delegates, share stories about their personal and professional development, and help guide delegates as they draft proposals for improvement to USPC that are later presented to the USPC Board of Governors. Participants also benefit from extensive networking, team-building activities, and connections from the entire Pony Club community, along with equine industry leaders in attendance.

Another leadership function of the USPC Convention is the important work that happens during the Board of Governors meetings.

The USPC National Youth Board (NYB), a group of young leaders who serve as a bridge between USPC membership and the Board, also meets during the Convention to welcome the newest NYB representatives. They also lead the National Youth Summit, which offers attendees ages 11 to 18 an introduction to leadership principles and member opportunities, as well as a forum to give their feedback about their experiences in Pony Club.

Connection and Celebration

A vital part of Convention, the annual Meeting of the Corporation, kicks off Saturday morning with a complimentary continental breakfast and brings the Pony Club community together to celebrate accomplishments while conducting the organization’s official business. The gathering spotlights individuals and clubs making a lasting impact, including the presentation of the Brookfield Land Conservation Award and recognition of clubs reaching remarkable 25- and 50-year milestones of service and involvement.

The celebration continues at Saturday’s awards luncheon, which features the results of the in-person and virtual Research Project Fair and applauds the outstanding achievements of members participating in the USPC Member Achievement Program, sponsored by LeMieux, as the program finishes its second year. Those in the Top 10 of each age division in the Member Achievement Program can look forward to ribbons and generous prizes donated by LeMieux.

The excitement builds toward the always anticipated Saturday Night Banquet, one of Convention’s signature events. An evening filled with celebration and dancing, the banquet honors significant achievements by a variety of Pony Club members. Among those recognized are members who have earned Pony Club’s prestigious A-level certification, delegates of the National Youth Congress, and exceptional volunteers receiving the distinguished USPC Founders Award for their longstanding dedication and service to the organization.

The keynote speaker will be Olympic silver medalist Gina Miles, an alum of Panache Pony Club in the Sierra Pacific Region, who went from earning her “A” certification in Pony Club to riding at the highest levels of Eventing. Her most notable achievements include winning individual silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, a team gold medal and an individual bronze medal at the 2007 Pan American Games in Rio de Janeiro, and an individual bronze medal at the 2003 FEI World Cup Eventing Final. Now, this USPC National Examiner in the Middle California Region operates Gold Medal Equestrian, a full-service equestrian business in Templeton, Calif., with instruction for all ages in Eventing, Show Jumping, and Dressage. She has also been inducted into the 2010 USPC Academy of Achievement and named as a USPC Festival Legend for her extraordinary contributions to horsemanship education within the Pony Club community.

Make It a Family Getaway

Madison’s location places visitors within easy reach of several destinations of interest to horse enthusiasts. The city is home to the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, one of the nation’s leading veterinary institutions and a frequent contributor to equine education and research. Several convention presenters are affiliated with the university’s veterinary program, highlighting the strong equine expertise found in the region.

Families looking to extend their convention experience will find a variety of attractions in and around Madison. Visitors can stroll through the award-winning downtown farmers market surrounding the Wisconsin State Capitol, explore the shores of Lakes Mendota and Monona, visit museums and family attractions, enjoy some of the winter activities popular in the upper Midwest, or take advantage of the city’s renowned food scene. The walkable downtown area and family-friendly atmosphere make Madison an appealing destination.

The Madison Marriott West features 292 guest rooms and suites, highlighted by a dramatic 10-story tropical atrium. Guests can enjoy amenities, including an on-site American restaurant, a lounge/bar, an indoor pool, a hot tub, and a 24-hour fitness center.

For information on registration, convention activities, workshops, lodging, and sponsorship opportunities, visitbit.ly/2027-uspc-convention-page.

Pony Club is grateful for the support provided by the following generous sponsors of the 2027 USPC Convention, with more being added: Ag Pro Trading; Rae Birr, Vice President of Regional Administration; Coach Daniel Stewart and his Pressure Proof Coaching Academy; Flair Equine Nasal Strips, the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation; G.L. Hoholik, DVM Veterinary Services; Horses and Humans Research Foundation; Kentucky Equine Research; Kerrits (the official apparel sponsor of USPC); LeMieux (sponsor of the USPC Member Achievement Program); Marshall+Sterling Equine Insurance (the official equine insurance partner of USPC); the Mattingley Leadership Training Fund; USPC’s Midwest Region; Otterbein University; Platinum Performance (the official supplement provider of USPC); Shapley’s (the official grooming product sponsor of USPC); The Horse (provider of Pony Club IQ); Tribute Equine Nutrition; Triple Crown Nutrition (the official feed sponsor of USPC); Wintec (the official saddle sponsor of USPC); and Zoetis (the official equine health and wellness partner of USPC). There is still time to add your name to the list! Visit bit.ly/2027-convention-sponsors forsponsorship and trade fair details.

Be Part of the 2027 USPC Convention

Registration for the 2027 USPC Convention is open online atbit.ly/register-2027-convention. USPC group rates on lodging are available at the Madison Marriott West through January 8. Register before January 6 to experience the best registration rate and to include meal-ticketed events with your registration. For more information about the convention, visithttp://bit.ly/2027-uspc-convention-page.

About The United States Pony Clubs, Inc.—The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization that transforms lives through horsemanship education focused on the safety and well-being of people and horses. USPC builds confident leaders, strengthens communities, and creates lifelong connections. With hundreds of clubs and riding centers across the country, USPC provides instruction and competitive opportunities for all ages and experience levels in more than 10 disciplines while setting the standard for horsemanship education nationwide. Pony Club alumni include Olympians, industry professionals, and successful business and community leaders. USPC also offersAllpony.com, an interactive learning platform with games, quizzes, and educational resources for horse lovers of all ages. Learn more atwww.ponyclub.org.