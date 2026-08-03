Horse owners and industry professionals invited to industry engagement day Aug. 18 during Havemeyer genetics workshop

By Holly Wiemers

Lexington, Ky. (Aug. 3, 2026) — The bi-annual International Havemeyer Foundation Horse Genome Workshop is being hosted in Lexington, Kentucky, this year and organizers have opened up an industry engagement day Aug. 18 during the conference for horse owners and equine professionals interested in horse genetics research, and its practical use.

The cost is $100 for the daylong session, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Spindletop Hall, or $250 for the all-day session plus an evening gala beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Fasig-Tipton.

According to Dr. Ted Kalbfleish, professor at the University of Kentucky’s Maxwell H. Gluck Equine Research Center and event organizer, the Industry Engagement Day provides the opportunity for attendees to interact and engage with the world’s leading equine genetic scientists. The event provides farm managers, clinicians, associates and anyone who is interested in the genetics of horses with the opportunity to have conversations, learn the latest in equine genetics research and provide feedback on areas of opportunity.

The conference occurs every other year at different sites around the world and has a long track record of sparking and advancing important equine genetics research and resources. For instance, the mapping of the equine genome was begun by groups formed at this meeting.

Space is limited and Continuing Education credit for this event is pending.

To reserve a ticket for the educational event or the evening gala, please email equine@uky.edu.

For more information about the event, please visit https://havemeyer.mgcafe.uky.edu/.