Horse Protectors To Rally in Washington, DC on March 26 to Support the Lost Horses Campaign

The Lost Horses, a cinematic PSA campaign and national call to action organized by EQUUS Foundation Alliance Member, The Wild Beauty Foundation, is working to shut down the slaughter pipeline – forever. Directed by Ashley Avis (Disney’s Black Beauty, Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West), each 90-second film lets viewers step into a horse’s world—and see them not as statistics, but as lives worth saving.

On March 26, advocates, celebrities, and leading humane organizations will come together on Capitol Hill for a rally to save the Lost Horses, stop the horse slaughter pipeline and urge Congress to pass the SAFE Act.

The EQUUS Foundation recognizes that America’s horses can enter the slaughter pipeline for many reasons and rarely the result of a single cause or decision. More often, it is the culmination of compounding pressures, including the rising cost of equine care, access to facilities and land for boarding, equine behavioral challenges, equine injury or illness, and significant owner life changes such as financial hardship or loss of resources. These risks are further exacerbated by limited access to affordable euthanasia and disposal options.

Once a horse enters the low-end sales market, particularly at a low price point, the risk increases significantly that the horse will be funneled into the slaughter supply chain for transport to Canada or Mexico.

The EQUUS Foundation is against the slaughter of America’s horses and against the sale or transport of America’s horses in interstate or foreign commerce for the purposes of human or animal consumption.

TAKE ACTION

We urge all horse lovers to learn more at https://www.losthorses.org/ on the actions you can take and view details on the March 26 public rally at https://www.losthorses.org/dcflyin. View the Lost Horses Videos here

As the only national animal welfare accrediting body in the United States that is 100 percent dedicated to equine welfare with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the horse-human bond, the EQUUS Foundation concentrates on connecting individuals and organizations in the equine community committed to the welfare of horses with the goal of building a support base of equine advocates and affecting change.

We focus efforts on ensuring donor dollars are invested in effective programs that find homes for at-risk equines and equines in transition, provide a safe haven for aged equines, and increase opportunities for equines to engage, inspire and empower people. Our funding is provided to the equine charities that do the hard work – day in and day out – to keep America’s horses safe.

Together, we can create a future where no horse falls through the cracks.

Be A Star for America’s Horses and Let Your Voice Be Heard!

Sign the #HorseProtector Pledge here

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit equusfoundation.org.

Media Contact:

Dr. Karin Bump

dr.kbump@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550

View release and photos here