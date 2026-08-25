FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Horse Spot and TurnoutHQ Launch Back-to-School “Guess & Win” Giveaway to Support the Next Generation of Riders

TLDR: The Back to School Campaign highlights the brands’ shared commitment to rider education, scholarships, and growing youth participation in equestrian sports

View the full giveaway and participate on Instgram and Facebook

CHARLESTON, SC, August 25, 2026. Horse Spot, in partnership with TurnoutHQ, today announced the launch of a back-to-school “Guess & Win” giveaway across Instagram and Facebook, inviting young riders and their families to guess what’s hidden inside a horse themed lunch bag for a chance to win the bag and everything packed inside it.

The giveaway is the latest expression of a mission both brands say drives everything they do: making equestrian sport more accessible to the next generation of riders through education, scholarships, and community.

“At Horse Spot, we believe every young rider deserves the chance to learn, grow, and thrive, both in and out of the saddle,” said Lindsay Lenard, Horse Spot. “That belief drives everything we do, from educational sessions to providing rider scholarships. We’re committed to making this sport more accessible for the next generation of riders.”

About the Giveaway

To celebrate the new school year, Horse Spot’s Back to School lunch bag includes secret items that will help students thrive, including books (a classic favorite, Black Beauty, among them) and stickers that make this time of year so much fun, plus other goodies for entrants to guess.

Entrants can participate by:

Commenting their guess for what’s inside the lunch bag on Instagram or Facebook (Parents can comment for kids not online)

Tagging three friends they’d hit up the barn with after school

Following @HorseSpotShows and @Turnout.hq to be eligible to win

Resharing the post to their Instagram story for a bonus entry

One Grand Champion winner will be selected on August 31st.

A Shared Commitment to Youth Riders

Horse Spot and TurnoutHQ say the giveaway is designed to do more than mark the start of the school year. Both organizations point to ongoing investments in educational programming, rider scholarships, and initiatives that grow youth participation in equestrian sports as the throughline connecting this campaign to their broader mission of keeping young riders in the saddle and in the classroom.

Followers can join the conversation and enter the giveaway now through August 31st, 2026 on Instagram and Facebook at @HorseSpotShows and @Turnout.hq.

Ride & Shine

About Horse Spot

Horse Spot is a Webby-Award Winning event management software supporting horse shows, rodeos, and fairs across 46 states & 3 countries. Horse Spot supports the back office while ensuring their community of riders have the tools they need to compete.

About TurnoutHQ

TurnoutHQ is a digital platform built exclusively for the equestrian community, combining a social network, marketplace, and resource hub in one place.

Media Contact

Lindsay Lenard

Horse Spot

lindsay@horsespot.net