Horse Spot Closes $750K Seed Round 

Backed by Beemok Capital, Meeting Street Capital, SC Launch, Inc., Austin McCombs, and Michael Houck, the Webby Award-winning platform is bringing modern show management software to horse shows of every size.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Horse Spot, the all-in-one operating system for horse shows, has closed a $750K seed round to accelerate its mission of bringing intuitive, beautifully designed technology to the equestrian world. The round was led by Beemok Capital and Meeting Street Capital, with additional participation from SC Launch, Inc., the investment affiliate of the South Carolina Research Authority. In addition to investors, Austin McCombs and Michael Houck.

Behind the Raise

The company’s fundraising momentum began at the inaugural Catalyst by Beemok pitch competition, where more than $2.6M was deployed into local Charleston startups. Horse Spot secured the largest combined commitment of the event. Within four days, the company had surpassed its initial funding target. SC Launch, Inc., the investment affiliate of the South Carolina Research Authority that backs high-growth, innovation-driven startups across the state, also joined the round, further validating Horse Spot’s potential and strengthening its ties to South Carolina’s growing innovation economy.

What is Horse Spot & Why It Matters

Horse Spot is the operating system for horse shows. Organizers run their entire competition on the platform, from entries and scheduling to payments and results, while associations and clubs use it to manage memberships, points, and multi-event operations. Since launching, Horse Spot has grown to support more than 1,200 shows annually across 43 states and 3 countries, scaling from local schooling shows to nationally rated and FEI competitions.

For years, horse shows have relied on fragmented systems and outdated tools. Horse Spot solves that problem with an obsessive focus on user experience and design excellence. The team doesn’t just build the software; they run shows too, giving them an insider’s understanding of what organizers actually need.

In 2025, Horse Spot was honored at the 29th Annual Webby Awards, recognized for Best in Websites & Mobile Sites – Web Services & Applications, alongside global brands such as Adobe, Petco, and Oracle Design.

This raise is more than investor confidence. It’s validation of what the founders have known for over a decade: the horse show experience can be better.

A Problem the Founders Lived

The Horse Spot founding team, Christopher Lenard (CEO), Michael Lenard (CFO), and Lindsay Lenard (CCO), spent their college years working as show secretaries and show staff. For more than a decade, they watched the same problems repeat themselves with outdated platforms. After building careers across technology, finance, and design, they reunited to solve the problem they had lived firsthand.

Christopher Lenard, a software engineer at two unicorn startups, leads product and technical development. Michael Lenard, a CPA who began his career at Ernst & Young, oversees finance and operations. Lindsay Lenard, a two-time Webby Award-winning designer with experience at YC and Techstars companies, leads brand and product design.

“When we started Horse Spot, our goal was not to overcomplicate things, but to take what we’ve always known and make it better,” said Christopher Lenard, CEO.

All three founders grew up riding and competing. For Christopher and Michael, childhood meant horse show weekends, Pony Club, and a shared horse named Goody, show name: As Good As It Gets. For Lindsay, the barn was a place of hard work and values instilled by parents who made real sacrifices so she could ride. All three were working students, earning their time in the saddle through dedication and grit.

What’s Next

With new capital, Horse Spot is advancing its product roadmap with a continued commitment to accessibility, ensuring that reliable, beautifully designed software is available to horse shows of every size and level. The team is actively partnering with show organizers, associations, and forward-thinking brands ready to help elevate how the sport operates.

Learn more at: about.horsespot.com

Discover shows at: horsespot.com

Media Contact:

Lindsay Lenard

lindsay@horsespot.net