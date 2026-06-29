Horse Spot Expands Platform to Support Rodeo, Stock Horse, and Scholastic-Style Competitions

Charleston, SC – June 28th, 2026- Horse Spot, the Webby Award-winning equestrian event technology platform, today announced a major expansion of its capabilities to support more equestrian disciplines and event types, including rodeo, stock horse events, and scholastic-style competitions.

As part of this expansion, Horse Spot has introduced several new entry formats. These include stock entries for rodeo and western events, dedicated rodeo entry formats, and scholastic-style draw formats such as those used by the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) and the Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA). The platform has also broadened its support for organizations and associations, with new features for membership hosting and point tracking.

“We’ve worked closely with breed organizations and event hosts to identify their unique needs and have expanded our capabilities to support them,” said Michael Lenard, founder of Horse Spot. “From Olympic formats to breed-specific events, as well as FEI, USEF, USDF, AHA, and USHJA standards, we’ve ensured our platform can adapt to the diverse demands of all the amazing disciplines and event styles of the equestrian community.”

These developments lay the groundwork for an exciting milestone on the horizon. In the coming weeks, Horse Spot will share a significant national partnership that further cements its commitment to the rodeo and western community and the growth of equestrian sports, from grassroots to international levels, regardless of discipline.

The expansion builds on a period of rapid growth for the company. Since launching in 2023, Horse Spot has supported over 1,800 competitions across 45 states and three countries, spanning more than 20 disciplines. The platform is purpose-built by equestrians, including USEF, USHJA, and AQHA licensed officials, secretaries, and judges. It served as the official technology platform for the 2025 NCEA National Championships and the official tech sponsor for the 2025 IHSA National Championship.

To learn more about Horse Spot and how its platform supports equestrian events of every size and discipline, visit http://about.horsespot.net.

About Horse Spot

Horse Spot is a Webby Award-winning, cloud-based equestrian event technology platform launched in 2023. Purpose-built by equestrians, including USEF, USHJA, and AQHA licensed officials, secretaries, and judges, the platform has supported more than 1,800 horse shows across 45 states and three countries. Horse Spot powers over 20 disciplines, from hunter/jumper and dressage to western, ranch, and rodeo events. For more information, visit http://about.horsespot.net

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Heather Burke, Director of Marketing & Growth

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Lindsay Lenard

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