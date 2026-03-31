Horse Spot Invests in the Future of the Equestrian Community Through Education and Mentorship

Horse Spot may be known for modernizing horse show management, but at its core, the company’s mission goes far beyond software. As a new member of American Horse Publications, Horse Spot is deepening its commitment to the equestrian industry through ongoing community initiatives designed to educate, connect, and elevate riders and professionals at every level of the sport.

The equestrian industry has always been built on mentorship, shared knowledge, and generational support. Recognizing that community is the foundation of the sport’s future, Horse Spot has made industry investment a central part of its purpose.

The Spotlight: Celebrating Riders from All Backgrounds

At the heart of Horse Spot’s community efforts is The Spotlight, a monthly feature celebrating riders who are making a meaningful difference within their communities. The series highlights equestrians who embody leadership, resilience, and service both in and beyond the show ring.

The Spotlight intentionally reflects the diversity of today’s equestrian industry. Horse Spot has featured riders across multiple disciplines — from the hunter/jumper ring to barrel racing — as well as pony riders, adult amateurs, and professionals building careers both inside and outside of the horse world. During Pride Month, the series highlighted LGBTQ riders helping foster a more inclusive and welcoming sport.

By amplifying voices from varied backgrounds and disciplines, The Spotlight reinforces the idea that leadership in the equestrian world takes many forms.

The recognition has become meaningful within the industry, with many featured riders adding the accolade to their LinkedIn profiles as a testament to the value and visibility the program provides.

Creating Access Through Education

Horse Spot’s commitment to education comes to life through its Shadow a Pro initiative — a hands-on program designed to give riders real-world exposure to the inner workings of horse shows.

Participants may join Grand Prix riders on course walks, sit alongside a rated judge in the judges’ booth, see what it’s like to design a course, or observe how decisions are made behind the scenes. The goal is simple: to demystify the process, open doors to learning experiences many riders would not otherwise have access to, and broaden young equestrians’ understanding of the many career paths available within the horse show world.

Designed to be kid-friendly, accessible for juniors, and engaging for adults alike, Shadow a Pro reflects Horse Spot’s belief that education and mentorship should be available at every stage of an equestrian’s journey.

Horse Spot has also hosted interactive activations that spark reflection and conversation, including rider advice murals at competitions and a “Best Business Advice” mural at EQBW during WEF 2025. These installations invited riders and professionals to share mentorship and lessons learned — creating a collective snapshot of industry wisdom.

Building Connections for the Next Generation

Looking ahead, Horse Spot continues to expand its investment in networking and professional development. At EQBW during WEF 2026, the company introduced Your Next Jump, an interactive activation designed to turn career aspirations into conversation.

Attendees were invited to write their “next jump” — whether a career goal, business milestone, or personal aspiration — on a card and pin it to a jump installation generously provided by Wellington International. Fellow participants could then offer guidance, write advice on the back, or share business cards within their areas of expertise. What began as a simple prompt quickly evolved into an exchange of mentorship, opportunity, and tangible next steps.

By creating an intentional starting point, the activation accelerated meaningful introductions and encouraged purposeful networking from the start. Riders, professionals, and industry leaders moved beyond small talk and into real collaboration — reinforcing the idea that success in the equestrian world is strengthened through connection.

A Commitment Beyond Technology

While Horse Spot’s platform modernizes entries, scheduling, payments, and results, the company’s broader mission is rooted in supporting the people who make the sport possible. By investing in education, mentorship, and industry conversation, Horse Spot is working to ensure that the equestrian community continues to grow stronger, more connected, and better equipped for the future.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Lenard

lindsay@horsespot.net