Horse Spot Launches Monthly Office Hours

Horse Spot recently announced the launch of its new Office Hours, an exclusive initiative designed for horse show organizers and secretaries—whether they are currently using the platform or interested in learning more. This invitation-only Zoom series will provide show staff with a dedicated space to stay informed, ask questions, and collaborate with peers across the industry.

Join Us for the First Session

Horse Spot will host its inaugural Office Hours on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:00 PM ET. Attendance is limited to invited show staff, and registration is required to receive the Zoom link.

👉 RSVP here: https://partiful.com/e/lEFg1AFV1ku9Y8dNQbf6

Hosted by the Horse Spot team, Office Hours will feature updates on the latest platform enhancements, live troubleshooting of real show scenarios, and open discussion tailored to the needs of organizers and secretaries. The sessions are designed to support more efficient, transparent, and well-run horse shows—both behind the scenes and in the ring.

As licensed officials and industry leaders, the Horse Spot team brings firsthand experience to these sessions, offering practical insight grounded in the realities of horse show management. Their mission is to continually improve the show experience for both organizers and exhibitors through better technology, stronger communication, and shared expertise.

About Horse Spot

Horse Spot is a modern show management software platform supporting over 1,200 horse shows across 43 states. In addition to streamlining scheduling, entries, and results, Horse Spot partners with associations and organizations to manage points, memberships, and overall program operations—helping elevate the experience for both show staff and exhibitors.

Horse Spot remains committed to empowering the horse show community with modern tools and ongoing support, and Office Hours marks the next step in fostering connection, education, and innovation across the sport.

Learn more: https://about.horsespot.com/

Search for shows: https://horsespot.net/

Media Contact:

Lindsay Lenard

lindsay@horsespot.net