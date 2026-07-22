Horse Spot Named Official Rodeo Show Management Software Partner of the National Little Britches Rodeo Association

Selected from 20 competing proposals, Horse Spot will power contestant entries, live scoring, points tracking, and results for 600 youth rodeos held annually across the United States.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The National Little Britches Rodeo Association (NLBRA), the oldest and largest youth rodeo organization in the United States, has selected Horse Spot as its official rodeo show management software partner. The long-term partnership makes Horse Spot the technology backbone for the NLBRA’s network of 600 sanctioned youth rodeos held annually, serving athletes ages 5-19 competing across 33 events in dozens of states.

In the proposal phase, the Horse Spot team conducted an onsite evaluation at the NLBRA’s Colorado Springs office, studying the association’s existing processes firsthand. That ground-level understanding, combined with Horse Spot’s live scoring, real-time scheduling, online entry processing, youth rodeo points tracking, industry-leading help center, and 24/7 support, set it apart from every competing platform.

“We chose Horse Spot out of 20 proposals. Our board felt they were the best long-term partner. The choice was clear.”

— Paul Bottini, Board Member, National Little Britches Rodeo Association

Horse Spot is now the official platform for NLBRA contestant memberships, rodeo entries, points standings, and results, giving families one place to manage their entire season. The partnership launches at the 2026 National Little Britches Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where nearly $400,000 in scholarships, jackpot dollars, and prizes are awarded.

ABOUT HORSE SPOT

Horse Spot is a cloud-based competition management software platform serving more than 1,800 horse shows, rodeos, and fairs across all disciplines worldwide. Built by show secretaries and licensed officials, Horse Spot gives event producers and organizations live scoring, real-time scheduling, online entry processing, contestant points tracking, data analytics, a comprehensive help center, and 24/7 support, with no annual fees.

Learn more at about.horsespot.com

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ABOUT THE NLBRA

Founded in 1952, the National Little Britches Rodeo Association (NLBRA) is one of the oldest and largest youth rodeo organizations in the U.S. Athletes ages 5-19 compete in 33 events at 600 sanctioned rodeos annually.



Learn more at http://nlbra.com

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MEDIA CONTACT

Lindsay Lenard

lindsay@horsespot.net

773-577-4681