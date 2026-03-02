Horse Spot offers Free Horse Show Organization Software for Associations

Behind every strong horse show community is a dedicated association—often run by volunteers who give their time, energy, and heart to keep the sport thriving. We see you, we know the work you do, and we’ve built something to support you.

Today, Horse Spot is offering free horse show organization software for associations — so you can manage memberships, payments, and member data without subscription fees or platform costs.

Instead of charging horse show associations, we charge a small per-member transaction fee when a member completes a payment. The transaction pricing is less than a McDonald’s cup of coffee, allowing Organizations to still properly charge their normal standard membership rates.

What you get at no cost:

A complete organization membership database

Digital payments and easy collection tools

A custom-branded experience for your org

for your org Simple import/export of membership data (you own your data)

Connection to sanctioned shows on Horse Spot’s platform

Membership Verifications on Horse Spot’s horse show office side

Everything needed to run a modern, professional organization — without adding overhead.

Horse Spot’s free organization software removes traditional financial barriers and gives associations a tool that work as hard as you do.

If you’re currently running on spreadsheets, paper checks, or paying for outdated systems — this could make your administrative work simpler, clearer, and more sustainable.

