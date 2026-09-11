Horse Spot Selected to Present at Venture Atlanta 2026, the Southeast’s Premier Tech Conference

Horse Spot will showcase its technology and growth potential to leading investors and corporate innovators

ATLANTA -September 10th, 2026 – Horse Spot today announced its selection as one of the Southeast’s most promising tech companies to present at Venture Atlanta 2026, the Southeast’s premier technology innovation event and one of the nation’s leading venture capital conferences. Taking place October 14-15 at the Woodruff Arts Center and Atlanta Symphony Hall, Venture Atlanta brings together the region’s fastest-growing technology companies with top-tier investors, corporate innovation leaders, and potential strategic partners from across the country.

Now in its 19th year, Venture Atlanta has helped launch more than 1,000 companies, facilitating more than $8.8 billion in capital raised and $22 billion in successful exits.

Chosen through a highly competitive application process, Horse Spot joins a select group of emerging companies recognized for their innovation, market opportunity, leadership team, customer traction, and growth potential. This year’s presenting companies span sectors including AI, enterprise software, fintech, healthcare, cybersecurity, climate technology, robotics, manufacturing, defense technology, and other emerging markets.

“Honestly, this one means a lot to us. Equestrian sport has never had a seat at a table like this. We grew up working these shows, watching organizers run competitions on paper and old technology. Now investors are starting to see what we’ve always known is true. We cannot wait to get to Atlanta to share our story.” —Christopher Lenard, CEO

“We built Horse Spot alongside horse show and rodeo producers who live and breathe it everyday. Venture Atlanta puts that work in front of the investors who can help us scale it. We are ready to show the Southeast what the equestrian industry is really worth and why it matters.” —Lindsay Lenard, COO

As in previous years, Venture Atlanta 2026 is anticipated to be a sold-out event.

“Venture Atlanta is where promising companies get discovered and where the right connections can change what comes next,” said Allyson Eman, CEO of Venture Atlanta. “This year’s companies represent some of the Southeast’s strongest and most ambitious founders and technologies. Being selected in such a competitive field is a significant achievement, and we’re excited to give these companies a platform to connect with hundreds of investors and influential leaders who can help turn visibility into capital, partnerships, and growth.”

Each year, Venture Atlanta brings together hundreds of venture capital firms, corporate venture groups, private equity investors, and Fortune 500 innovation leaders seeking the next generation of high-growth technology companies. Venture Atlanta alumni include some of the Southeast’s most successful technology companies, including Bark, CallRail, Car360, Flock Safety, Florence Healthcare, ParkMobile, Salesloft, Kabbage, Bitcoin Depot, PrizePicks, Stax, SingleOps, Pindrop, and Terminus.

To learn more about Horse Spot, visit about.horsespot.com. For more information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event, or to view the conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org.

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast’s technology innovation event, is where the region’s most promising tech companies meet the country’s top-tier investors. As the Southeast’s largest investor showcase helping launch more than 1,000 companies and raise over $8.8 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region’s top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit our blog.

About Horse Spot

Horse Spot is the operating system for equestrian competition, giving organizers one connected platform for entries, scheduling, payments, and results in place of the paper, spreadsheets, and single-computer legacy software the sport still runs on. Built and run by licensed officials, Horse Spot powers more than 2,000+ competitions a year across 46 states and four countries, from local schooling shows to FEI-rated events.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/horsespotshows

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/horsespotshows/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/horse-spot-shows

Contact:

Lindsay Lenard

lindsay@horsespot.net

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lindsayfuhs/