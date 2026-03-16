Horse Trailer Safety Course: Special Offer During Canadian Ag Safety Week

There is a lot riding on your tires when you haul horses. This Canadian Ag Safety Week (March 15-21), Equine Guelph is offering huge savings for those looking to ensure safe travels for their equine partners. Take this opportunity to brush up on trailering best practices, reduce risks on the road, and give your horses the safe journey they deserve. The Horse Trailer Safety online course will be over 50% off for one week only for the nominal cost of $45 (regular price $95)!

This essential safety course returns to TheHorsePortal.ca from May 4-15, 2026, led once again by internationally recognized expert Dr. Rebecca Husted, a leader in Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue and a trusted educator worldwide.

Be Prepared Before You Pull Out of the Driveway

Whether you’re heading to a horse show, transporting for veterinary care, or preparing for an emergency evacuation, your horse’s safety depends on your knowledge and preparation. Even if you are not the transporter, you will glean useful knowledge. Dr. Husted brings decades of real‑world experience, providing horse owners with the skills and confidence to prevent trailer incidents and respond effectively when they do occur.

Key emergency topics include:

Essential equipment to pack on every trip

Managing tire blowouts, mechanical failures, and road emergencies

Strategies for safely unloading in high‑risk situations

Step‑by‑step guidance for collision or rollover response

Safety Starts with Prevention

The Horse Trailer Safety course also delivers a comprehensive foundation in day‑to‑day maintenance and risk reduction, helping horse owners prevent problems before they arise.

Participants explore:

Understanding tow vehicles, trailer ratings, and legal requirements

Trailer inspection protocols and maintenance from floorboards to hitches

Driving strategies for minimizing risk

Balancing loads, weather considerations, and insurance essentials

In an introductory video segment, Dr. Husted discusses one of the most overlooked yet critical components of safe transport; trailer floor inspection and care.

Training that Travels WITH You

TheHorsePortal.ca course features an accessible, user‑friendly format and active discussion boards. Participants can engage directly with Dr. Husted and fellow horse owners, sharing insights and actual scenarios.

Whether you are new to towing, haul horses regularly, are shopping for a trailer or just want to increase your knowledge of safety when it comes to travelling with horses, this course will help you travel prepared and with peace of mind.

Course Dates: May 4-15, 2026. (10 – 20 hours of content)

Special Offer: $45 during Canadian Ag Safety Week (March 15-21)

(Regular price $95; partner discounts not applicable to this promotion.)

Save your spot: https://thehorseportal.ca/course/horse-trailer-safety-spring-26/

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Notes to Editor:

Equine Guelph is the horse owners’ and care givers’ Centre at the University of Guelph in Canada. It is a unique partnership dedicated to the health and well-being of horses, supported and overseen by equine industry groups. Equine Guelph is the epicentre for academia, industry and government – for the good of the equine industry as a whole. For further information, visit www.equineguelph.ca.

Story by: Equine Guelph

Photos: (images available upon request)

Photo caption(s):

1: Dr. Rebecca Husted of Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue, is an expert in emergency preparedness

2: In an introductory video segment, Dr. Husted discusses one of the most overlooked yet critical components of safe transport; trailer floor inspection and care.

Web Link(s):

Story Link: https://thehorseportal.ca/2026/02/horse-trailer-safety-course-special-offer-during-canadian-ag-safety-week/

Other web links:

Husted video on trailer floor care: https://youtu.be/ZWqH6s21RK8

Course link: https://thehorseportal.ca/course/horse-trailer-safety-spring-26/

Media Contact:

Jackie Bellamy-Zions

Communications

Equine Guelph

Guelph, ON N1G 2W1

519.824.4120 ext. 54756

jbellamy@uoguelph.ca