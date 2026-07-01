HorseGrooms and Barn Maids Partner to Help Build More Organized, Professional Barns

New webinar series brings practical stable management education to horse care professionals worldwide

HorseGrooms has partnered with Barn Maids, a professional equine facility management company, to launch a new educational webinar series focused on creating more organized, efficient, and professional barn operations.

The partnership reflects HorseGrooms’ ongoing commitment to providing practical education that helps horse care professionals improve their daily work while supporting better horse welfare.

Why Systems Matter

The first webinar, Why Systems Matter, will take place on Tuesday, July 14, and is free for all HorseGrooms Community members.

Presented by Barn Maids founder Jessica Jackson, the webinar will introduce participants to the value of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and explain how clear systems can improve communication, reduce mistakes, increase consistency, and help protect both horses and the people who care for them.

Topics will include:

Why relying on memory alone creates unnecessary risk

What a practical barn system actually looks like

The essential components of a barn operations binder, including horse profiles, daily checklists, medication tracking, emergency contacts, and seasonal planning

How systems build confidence for new and experienced team members alike

Creating flexible procedures that can adapt to different horses and changing routines

“This webinar isn’t about creating more paperwork,” said Jessica Jackson, founder of Barn Maids. “It’s about making daily horse care easier, safer, and more consistent while giving every member of the team the confidence to succeed.”

Build Your Own Barn Organization System

Following the introductory session, HorseGrooms Insiders will receive exclusive access to a second live workshop, Build Your Own Barn Organization System: Live DIY Workshop, on Tuesday, July 28.

Rather than simply discussing barn organization, this hands-on workshop will guide participants through building the foundation of their own customized barn management binder. During the session, attendees will create practical morning and evening checklists, horse profile pages, scheduling tools, and organizational systems they can immediately implement in their own barns.

The workshop is one of many exclusive educational benefits available to HorseGrooms Insiders, alongside live Q&A sessions, educational resources, expert presentations, discounts, and a growing library of on-demand content.

“Every barn is different, but every barn benefits from clear communication and organized systems,” said HorseGrooms founder Dinette Neuteboom. “Jessica has built a practical approach that can be adapted to almost any operation. We’re excited to bring this knowledge to our community because better systems ultimately support better horse care.”

The Barn Maids partnership is part of HorseGrooms’ growing educational program, which continues to bring respected experts together to provide practical, career-focused learning opportunities for grooms, working students, barn staff, trainers, riders, and other equine professionals.

HorseGrooms Community members are invited to register for the free Why Barn Systems Matter webinar here: https://community.horsegrooms.com/c/events/creating-more-organized-barns-jessica-jackson-of-barn-maids-on-systems-that-work

Additional information about HorseGrooms Insiders, including access to the exclusive Build Your Own Barn Organization System workshop, can be found at: https://horsegrooms.com/barn-maids-why-better-systems-create-better-horse-care-and-better-jobs-for-grooms/

About Barn Maids

Barn Maids is a professional equine facility management company founded by Jessica Jackson. Operating primarily in the Las Vegas area, the business replaces traditional, informal barn help with licensed, bonded, and insured professionals while helping equestrian facilities implement practical systems that improve organization, communication, and consistency. Through educational resources, tools, and training, Barn Maids supports barn owners, managers, and horse care professionals in creating more efficient operations that benefit both horses and the people who care for them.

About HorseGrooms

HorseGrooms is an international educational platform and community dedicated to supporting, educating, and empowering grooms and horse care professionals. Through articles, webinars, podcasts, MeetUps, educational resources, and its online community, HorseGrooms works to elevate horsemanship, improve horse welfare, and recognize the vital role of the people behind the horses.

For more information, contact Dinette Neuteboom, dinette@horsegrooms.com.

Media Contact:

Dinette Neuteboom

dinette@horsegrooms.com