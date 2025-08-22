HorseGrooms and Instagrooms Launch Tack Room Contest Presented by SeBo

Win a $1,300 Luxury SeBo Saddle Rack and More by Transforming Your Tack Room

HorseGrooms and Instagrooms are teaming up with SeBo Interior & Equipage to bring horse lovers everywhere the Tack Room Contest Presented by SeBo. Whether you have a tack room, tack locker, or tack stall at a show, this is your chance to declutter, reorganize, and maybe even get creative… all while competing for incredible prizes.

The grand prize is a luxury SeBo wooden saddle rack valued at $1,300, designed with the same craftsmanship and elegance that make SeBo Tack Rooms the gold standard. Additional prizes include top-quality equestrian products from NagTags, Shapley’s, and Corro, worth hundreds of dollars. Winners will also be featured in the HorseGrooms Community and on HorseGrooms.com.

How it works:

Show us your before and after photos or videos of a tack room, tack locker, or tack stall.

Submit your entry through the official contest form.

Post your transformation on social media and tag @instagrooms_, @horse.grooms, and @sebo__official.

The contest is open from August 14 through September 11, 2025, and participants must follow all three accounts to qualify.

And what if your tack room is already spotless? Get creative! Decorate your space with a fun theme, or show off your ultimate color-coordinated setup. The key is to show originality, effort, and a bit of personality.

To keep everyone inspired, Instagrooms and HorseGrooms are sharing tack room organizing and cleaning tips on their websites, and soon, SeBo will also be sharing professional and thoughtful organizing tips on their social media channels.

“Our goal is to inspire grooms, riders, and horse owners to take pride in the spaces where they care for their tack and equipment,” said the organizers. “It’s not just about cleaning, it’s about making your tack room a place you love walking into every day.”

For more information and full contest rules, visit horsegrooms.com.

About the Organizers

HorseGrooms is a global platform dedicated to supporting professional and aspiring grooms and promoting excellence in equine care.

Instagrooms is an online gig platform and marketplace specifically for the equestrian industry, connecting horse owners and barn staff with freelance grooms, trainers, and other equine service providers.

SeBo Interior & Equipage is known for creating high-end, custom tack rooms that combine functionality with luxury.

If media outlets would like to share original tack room cleaning content, please reach out. We would love to provide tips, inspiration, and photos, and spread the word about this contest to the wider horse world.

Media Contact:

Dinette Neuteboom – HorseGrooms

dinette@horsegrooms.com | +1 (561) 246 9068

Danielle Burgess – Instagrooms

info@instagrooms.com | +1 (604) 996 3996

Annelou de Man – SeBo

annelou@bravecommunications.nl | +31 6 21 29 31 20

For photos of messy tack rooms and the beautiful SeBo Tack Rooms, please reach out to Dinette Neuteboom

