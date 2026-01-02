HorseGrooms Announces Educational In-Person Sessions Supporting Grooms, Horsemanship, and Horse Welfare

HorseGrooms Announces Winter MeetUps in Wellington, Florida

Educational In-Person Sessions Supporting Grooms, Horsemanship, and Horse Welfare

Wellington, FL — HorseGrooms is proud to announce a strong line-up of in-person Winter MeetUps taking place throughout the Wellington, FL, season. Designed for grooms and other interested equestrians, these educational gatherings focus on practical horse care, professional development, and community connection within the equestrian industry.

The HorseGrooms MeetUps bring together experienced clinicians, industry professionals, and equestrians for accessible, hands-on learning in a relaxed and welcoming setting. Topics planned for this winter season include saddle fitting fundamentals, skin-mane-and tail care, first aid for horses, bit fitting, barn management, CPR and first aid for people, media training, stable management, U.S. immigration options for equine professionals, mental resilience under pressure, and more. Additional topics, such as lunging and FEI arrival exams, are currently being explored, with details to be confirmed as scheduling allows.

Rather than traditional lectures, the MeetUps are designed to offer clear, practical knowledge that can be applied immediately in daily barn life. The goal is to support better horsemanship, improve horse welfare, and help grooms feel confident, informed, and connected during a demanding competition season.

“All of our MeetUps are centered around real-life challenges grooms face every day,” says HorseGrooms’ founder Dinette Neuteboom. “We want to provide education that is relevant, respectful, and genuinely helpful, while also creating a space where people can connect, meet other grooms, and learn from one another.”

HorseGrooms is grateful for the support of its sponsors Stübben North America, Equine Elixirs, and Lucky Braids Hair & Skin Care, whose commitment to education makes these MeetUps possible. The organization also thanks the venues that generously host the sessions, including locations in and around Wellington, and the clinicians who donate their time and expertise to support the grooming community.

The HorseGrooms MeetUps are free and open to everyone. Non-grooms who are able to support the initiative are welcome to make a small voluntary donation. Attendance is by RSVP, primarily through the HorseGrooms Community, where updates and additional resources are shared.

With this winter MeetUp series, HorseGrooms continues its mission to support, educate, and connect grooms worldwide, while strengthening the foundation of good horsemanship and horse care across the equestrian industry.

For more information about HorseGrooms and the Winter MeetUps, visit www.horsegrooms.com or join the HorseGrooms Community.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dinette Neuteboom

dinette.neuteboom@gmail.com