HorseGrooms Announces Partnership with Stübben and Three Educational MeetUps for the 2025-2026 Wellington Season

Craftsmanship, Care, and Community: HorseGrooms Partners with Stübben for a Winter of Saddle Fit Education

HorseGrooms is pleased to announce a new partnership with Stübben North America, a fifth-generation equestrian company known worldwide for its craftsmanship, high-quality saddles, and dedication to the comfort and balance of both horse and rider. Together, Stübben and HorseGrooms will offer three free educational MeetUps in Wellington this winter, including two sessions on saddle fit and one on bitting.

Craftsmanship and Horse Welfare

Stübben has been making saddles since 1894 and has grown into a trusted global brand offering bridles, bits, girths, spurs, and grooming supplies. Their philosophy blends traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation and sustainable materials. Above all, Stübben is known for its commitment to horse welfare and to creating equipment that allows the horse to move freely, comfortably, and with confidence.

This shared focus on welfare and education forms the foundation of the partnership.

HorseGrooms Founder Dinette Neuteboom shared, “I grew up riding in Stübben saddles in the Netherlands because they were simply among the best available. What inspires me today is that Stübben continues to refine their saddles for both horse and rider, without ever compromising the comfort, freedom, or wellbeing of the horse. Their dedication to education and horse welfare aligns completely with the mission of HorseGrooms. We are grateful and excited to work with a partner that helps us bring meaningful knowledge to the grooms and equestrians who want to do right by their horses.”

HorseGrooms MeetUps in Wellington, FL

The first MeetUp, Saddle Fit Fundamentals: What Every Groom Should Know, will take place on December 16, 2025, in Wellington and will be led by Brett Ehrmann, Chief of Operations at Stübben North America.

“We believe that grooms are the backbone of our industry,” Brett said. “They do incredibly demanding work, often behind the scenes, and they deserve the best support we can offer. Our entire philosophy at Stübben is built around putting the horse first. Through this partnership, we have an opportunity to share meaningful education that truly benefits both grooms and horses.”

Brett continued, “Providing grooms with real, practical education grounded in what is best for the horse is essential. If we can support them in their development and help them reach the next level in their careers, everyone benefits. The horse, the groom, the rider. Our whole industry works better when we invest in the people who care for the horses every day.”

The second MeetUp will take place on January 27, 2026, at the farm of international show jumper Daniel Bluman and will feature Stübben bitting specialist Xander Boere.

The third MeetUp will be held on February 17, 2026, with Amanda Anderson of Saddle Fit U.S., focusing on the relationship between anatomy, biomechanics, and saddle fit.

All MeetUps are free and open to everyone. HorseGrooms kindly asks non-grooms to consider a small donation to help support ongoing community education and the creation of valuable resources for the global grooming community.

Dates, locations, and updates will be available on the MeetUp Calendar at HorseGrooms.com and inside the HorseGrooms Community.

About HorseGrooms

HorseGrooms is a global educational platform and community dedicated to grooms and the craft of horsemanship. Through free resources, mentorship, in-person events, webinars, and the HorseGrooms Insiders membership, the organization supports grooms at every stage of their careers while also offering high-quality information for riders, barn managers, and all equestrians who want to deepen their knowledge and commitment to horse welfare.

