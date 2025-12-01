HorseGrooms Announces Personal Finance Webinar for Grooms and Other Equestrians

An educational initiative focused on financial confidence, stability, and long-term well-being in the horse industry

HorseGrooms is proud to announce a new educational opportunity for grooms and equestrians worldwide. On Monday, December 8th at 6 PM EST, Business and Personal Finance Coach Jenny Schwartz of Drop Your Stirrups will host an online workshop dedicated to building financial confidence within the equestrian community.

This webinar, Personal Finance for Grooms, is designed to address the unique financial challenges faced by grooms, barn managers, riders, working students, and others who work in the horse industry. HorseGrooms has long advocated for better support, recognition, and professional development for grooms. By offering accessible financial education, the organization continues its mission to create a stronger, healthier, and more sustainable future for those who dedicate their lives to horses.

While the session is created with grooms in mind, the content is valuable and relevant for all equestrians. Anyone who wants to build healthier financial habits, understand budgeting with irregular income, or learn how to save and invest in a realistic way is encouraged to attend.

A Session Designed for the Realities of Horse Professionals

In this one-hour webinar, Jenny Schwartz will teach clear, practical strategies that can be applied regardless of income level. Participants will learn:

• How money grows over time and how small amounts can make a real difference

• How to budget with purpose, even with seasonal or unpredictable pay

• How to reduce or manage debt with proven methods

• How to start investing in simple, accessible ways

• How AI tools can support daily organization, planning, and long-term financial goals

With more than 30 years of experience in finance, government, non-profit leadership, and the equestrian world, Schwartz brings a rare blend of technical knowledge and horse-world understanding. Her approach is supportive, judgment-free, and geared toward helping equestrians take the next step in their financial lives.

Accessible to the Entire Equestrian Community

The webinar costs 10 dollars for non-community members. HorseGrooms Insiders can join for free, and HorseGrooms Community members receive 50 percent off with a discount code available inside the community.

All proceeds support HorseGrooms’s programming, including educational resources, community initiatives, and future webinars dedicated to equestrian well-being and horsemanship.

Register and Learn More

Tickets can be purchased through the HorseGrooms Shop. Once purchased, participants will receive an email with Zoom login details. A replay will be available to everyone who registers.

To learn more about the webinar, visit the full article on the HorseGrooms website:

https://horsegrooms.com/take-control-of-your-financial-future-personal-finance-webinar-for-grooms-and-equestrians/

To purchase a ticket, visit the HorseGrooms Shop:

https://shop.horsegrooms.com/products/rein-it-in-personal-finance-webinar-for-grooms-and-equestrians

About HorseGrooms

HorseGrooms is a global educational platform and community dedicated to grooms and the craft of horsemanship. Through free resources, mentorship, in-person events, webinars, and the HorseGrooms Insiders membership, the organization supports grooms at every stage of their careers while also offering high-quality information for riders, barn managers, and all equestrians who want to deepen their knowledge and commitment to horse welfare.

Media Contact:

Dinette Neuteboom

dinette.neuteboom@gmail.com