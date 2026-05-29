HorseGrooms Brings Educational Opportunities to the Historic Upperville Colt & Horse Show

Upperville, Virginia – HorseGrooms is delighted to announce two educational opportunities at the 2026 Upperville Colt & Horse Show, continuing its mission to support horse welfare, horsemanship, education, and the people who care for horses every day.

Known for its educational MeetUps in Wellington, Florida, HorseGrooms is pleased to expand these opportunities to one of the most iconic horse shows in the United States. While HorseGrooms previously hosted a MeetUp at Desert International Horse Park in California, Upperville marks another important step in bringing practical, accessible education to equestrians in different regions of the country.

Founded in 1853, the Upperville Colt & Horse Show is the oldest horse show in America and a treasured part of equestrian history. HorseGrooms is grateful to Upperville, one of its Event Partners, for supporting educational opportunities for grooms and other equestrians.

Saddle Fit Fundamentals Presented by Stübben North America

On Wednesday, June 3, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM, HorseGrooms and Stübben North America will host a free educational MeetUp focused on Saddle Fit Fundamentals.

The session will help attendees better understand how saddle fit influences horse comfort, movement, and performance, while providing practical knowledge that can be applied in everyday horse care and management. As with all HorseGrooms MeetUps, the goal is to create a welcoming environment where horse people can learn, connect, and ask questions.

The MeetUp is open to all equestrians, including riders, owners, trainers, grooms, and horse enthusiasts. Pizza will be provided.

“We have received many requests over the years to bring the HorseGrooms MeetUps to other locations,” said HorseGrooms founder Dinette Neuteboom. “We are grateful to partners like Stübben North America and Upperville for helping us make that possible and for recognizing the value of continuing education within our industry.”

Free CPR Chest Compression Training Throughout the Week

In addition to the MeetUp, HorseGrooms is partnering with the Equestrian Health & Safety Foundation to offer free CPR chest compression practice sessions throughout the week of the show.

Dr. Michele Hollis, HorseGrooms’ in-house physician and Medical Director of the Equestrian Health & Safety Foundation, will be available daily near the Grand Prix field under the tower with CPR training dummies for anyone interested in learning or practicing proper chest compressions.

The training is free and open to all equestrians, and Dr. Hollis needs only 10-15 minutes to teach the basics of chest compression that could help save a life!

While comprehensive CPR certification involves additional coursework and training, learning proper chest compressions can make a critical difference during an emergency. The skills learned may help sustain a person until professional medical assistance arrives.

The opportunity follows a successful HorseGrooms health and safety session in Wellington, where participants overwhelmingly praised the hands-on experience and practical value of learning life-saving techniques.

HorseGrooms is thankful to the Equestrian Health & Safety Foundation for its continued commitment to improving health and safety awareness throughout the equestrian community.

Education Beyond Wellington

Since launching its educational MeetUps, HorseGrooms has welcomed hundreds of attendees to sessions covering horse care, nutrition, anatomy, hoof care, braiding, fitness, emergency preparedness, and many other topics relevant to horse people.

The organization hopes Upperville will be one of many future opportunities to bring practical education and community-building to equestrians outside Wellington.

“Education benefits horses, horse people, and our entire industry,” said Neuteboom. “We are thankful to partners like Upperville, Stübben North America, and the Equestrian Health & Safety Foundation for helping make these opportunities available. Together, we can continue creating spaces where people learn, connect, and become better caretakers for both horses and fellow equestrians.”

The Saddle Fit Fundamentals MeetUp requires an RSVP through the HorseGrooms Community or the event registration form. CPR chest compression practice sessions are available throughout the week by coordinating directly with Dr. Hollis.

For more information and contact details of Dr. Hollis, visit horsegrooms.com.

About HorseGrooms

HorseGrooms is a global platform that supports, educates, and connects grooms and horse people through practical resources, community, educational content, webinars, guides, and in-person events. Through education and collaboration, HorseGrooms aims to elevate horsemanship, improve horse welfare, and recognize the important role grooms play in the equestrian industry.

Media Contact:

Dinette Neuteboom

dinette.neuteboom@gmail.com