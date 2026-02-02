HorseGrooms Expands Opportunities for Brand Involvement in Educational MeetUps

HorseGrooms, a U.S.-based education and community platform focused on horse care, horsemanship, and horse welfare, is expanding opportunities for brands and industry partners to become involved in its in-person HorseGrooms MeetUps, with limited opportunities still available during the current Wellington season and plans to grow MeetUps in additional regions across the globe.

HorseGrooms MeetUps are small-scale, in-person educational gatherings designed to support grooms and other equestrians through practical, often hands-on learning. Topics focus on everyday horse care, safety, and management, and sessions are led by experienced professionals such as veterinarians, saddle fitters, bodyworkers, and other equine specialists.

“These MeetUps are about real education, real conversations, and practical skills people can take back to the barn,” said HorseGrooms founder Dinette Neuteboom. “They create space for learning, asking questions, and sharing experiences in a way that online education alone cannot replace.”

Each MeetUp is recorded and filmed, with the sessions made available afterward in the HorseGrooms online community, allowing the 1200+ members to access the educational content and ensuring that the shared knowledge reaches a wider audience.

For brands, involvement in HorseGrooms MeetUps offers an opportunity to support education and horse welfare while engaging directly with the people responsible for daily horse care. Brand participation can take several forms, including educational support, on-site presence, product knowledge sharing, or helping make events accessible to participants.

HorseGrooms works selectively with brands that align with its values of practical horsemanship, transparency, and responsible horse care. Brand involvement is structured to support the educational focus of each MeetUp rather than promotional activity, ensuring that learning remains central to the experience.

While many MeetUps currently take place during the winter season in Wellington, Florida, HorseGrooms is actively exploring opportunities to host MeetUps in other parts of the United States and internationally. Brands interested in supporting education, professional development, and improved daily horse care initiatives are encouraged to connect early as planning for the next season begins.

To learn more, please contact HorseGrooms founder Dinette Neuteboom via email at dinette@horsegrooms.com.

For more information, visit www.horsegrooms.com.

About HorseGrooms

HorseGrooms is a U.S.-based education and community platform supporting professional grooms, aspiring grooms, and other equestrians interested in horse care, horse welfare, and elevating the grooming profession. Founded to strengthen everyday horsemanship and learning opportunities, HorseGrooms provides free resources, educational content, in-person learning initiatives, and a supportive community for those caring for horses across disciplines.

Media Contact:

Dinette Neuteboom

dinette.neuteboom@gmail.com