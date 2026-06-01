HorseGrooms Hosts Educational Presentation with Brooke USA: Exploring Horse Welfare in a Different World

WELLINGTON, FL – HorseGrooms is excited to announce a special educational presentation with Brooke USA on Monday, June 8, at 7:00 PM EST, offering horse people a unique opportunity to explore a side of equine welfare that many have never experienced firsthand.

At HorseGrooms, we are passionate about groom and horse welfare, but we also recognize that horse welfare can look very different depending on location, climate, culture, and available resources.

While many members of the HorseGrooms community work with sport horses, breeding horses, or pleasure horses, the horses, donkeys, and mules supported by Brooke USA often play a very different role. In communities around the world, these animals help families survive. They carry water to villages, transport goods, provide access to education and healthcare, and support livelihoods for millions of people.

The presentation, titled “Horse Welfare in a Different World,” will be led by Kendall Bierer, Donor Relations Officer for Brooke USA.

“One of the things we love most about education is that it allows us to see the world through a different lens,” said HorseGrooms founder Dinette Neuteboom. “Brooke USA’s work reminds us that good horsemanship and horse welfare are not defined by expensive facilities or equipment. They are defined by knowledge, compassion, observation, and a commitment to improving the lives of both horses and people.”

During the presentation, attendees will learn about Brooke USA’s mission to improve the welfare of working horses, donkeys, and mules and the communities that depend on them worldwide. Brooke USA supports programs focused on veterinary care, education, food security, access to water, poverty reduction, and long-term sustainable solutions that benefit both animals and people.

Bierer will also share practical and creative horse care solutions developed in resource-limited environments, including examples of grooming tools and horse care products made from materials that would otherwise be discarded.

“It is easy to assume that good horse care requires expensive products,” said Neuteboom. “This presentation will show that some of the most important aspects of horse welfare are knowledge, resourcefulness, and a willingness to learn.”

The webinar will also explore ways horse people can support Brooke USA’s mission. While financial contributions are important, attendees will learn that there are many other ways to help through education, advocacy, awareness, volunteering, and sharing Brooke USA’s work with others.

HorseGrooms believes that education is one of the most powerful tools for improving horse welfare. By exposing its community to different perspectives and experiences from around the world, the organization hopes to encourage thoughtful conversations about what good horse care looks like in different circumstances.

The presentation is free for HorseGrooms Community members, and a replay will be available following the event.

How to Join

HorseGrooms Community members can RSVP directly in the HorseGrooms Community.

Not yet a member? Joining the community is free and provides access to educational resources, discussions, webinars, events, and networking opportunities with horse people from around the world. Find more information here.

Educational Opportunities for Industry Partners

In addition to advertising and sponsorship opportunities, HorseGrooms also offers companies, organizations, and industry professionals the opportunity to present educational webinars within the HorseGrooms Community.

These presentations may focus on products, services, research, innovations, horse welfare initiatives, or other topics relevant to grooms and horse care professionals. The primary requirement is that the presentation provides genuine educational value to the HorseGrooms audience.

Brands interested in sponsoring educational content or learning more about partnership opportunities are encouraged to contact Dinette Neuteboom at dinette@horsegrooms.com.

About HorseGrooms

HorseGrooms is a global platform that supports, educates, and connects grooms and horse people through practical resources, community, educational content, webinars, guides, and in-person events. Through education and collaboration, HorseGrooms aims to elevate horsemanship, improve horse welfare, and recognize the important role grooms play in the equestrian industry. Learn more at www.horsegrooms.com

About Brooke USA

Brooke USA’s mission is to significantly improve the health and welfare of working horses, donkeys, and mules and the communities that depend on their productivity for survival worldwide. Through fundraising, advocacy, education, and strategic partnerships, Brooke USA supports sustainable programs that improve equine welfare and help communities build stronger, more secure futures. Learn more at brookeusa.org

Media Contact:

Dinette Neuteboom

dinette.neuteboom@gmail.com