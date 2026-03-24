HorseGrooms Hosts Hall of Fame Groom Lee McKeever at Wellington MeetUp, Highlighting a Season of Education and Connection

Wellington, FL — HorseGrooms continues its successful winter MeetUp series in Wellington with a special upcoming session featuring Show Jumping Hall of Fame-inducted groom Lee McKeever on Tuesday, March 24 at the Corro shop in Wellington, FL.

McKeever, who has worked alongside six-time Olympian McLain Ward for more than three decades, is widely respected for his role in managing and preparing top-level sport horses at the highest levels of international competition. His recent induction into the Show Jumping Hall of Fame marks a rare and meaningful recognition of the impact grooms have within the sport.

The MeetUp will offer a unique opportunity for grooms and equestrian professionals to engage directly with McKeever in an open, discussion-based format. While the evening will begin with a short introduction, the majority of the session will be dedicated to questions from attendees, allowing for practical, experience-based insights into horse management at the elite level.

Topics will include managing horses in high-performance environments, traveling with horses, working within and leading teams, and maintaining long-term consistency in a demanding profession.

A Season of Valuable Education for Grooms

The MeetUp with McKeever is part of a broader HorseGrooms initiative to provide accessible, free, in-person education and community-building opportunities for grooms and equestrian professionals during the winter season in Wellington.

Throughout the season, HorseGrooms has hosted a series of well-attended MeetUps covering a wide range of practical and relevant topics, including saddle fit, bitting, equine first aid, skin and coat care, immigration, media training, CPR & Emergency Preparedness, and mental health. These sessions have brought together vet techs, saddle fitters, journalists, farriers, brand reps, neuropsychologists, and other industry experts to share knowledge in a hands-on and approachable setting.

The series has consistently drawn strong attendance, reflecting a growing demand for education that is directly applicable to daily work in the barn and at competitions.

Closing the Season with Barn Manager Nanci Snyder

The final MeetUp of the season will take place on Tuesday, March 31, also at Corro, featuring respected barn manager Nanci Snyder.

This closing session will offer a more informal setting focused on conversation and shared experience, addressing the realities of managing barns and supporting horses and teams during the high-pressure winter show circuit in Wellington. Topics will include both the challenges and rewards of barn management, as well as the evolving role of grooms within modern equestrian sport.

Supporting the Grooming Profession

HorseGrooms, a U.S.-based education and community platform, is dedicated to supporting grooms and promoting excellence in horse care and horsemanship. Through its MeetUps, online community, and educational resources, HorseGrooms aims to create opportunities for learning, connection, and professional development within the equestrian industry.

Recordings from this season’s MeetUps are in the process of being uploaded to the HorseGrooms Community, creating a growing library of practical, experience-based knowledge. Sponsored sessions are available to all community members, while additional in-depth MeetUps are accessible to HorseGrooms Insiders, ensuring continued learning for those who want to go further.

For more information about HorseGrooms and upcoming events, visit:

www.horsegrooms.com

Media Contact:

Dinette Neuteboom

Founder, HorseGrooms

dinette@horsegrooms.com