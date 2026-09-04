HorseGrooms Launches Nonprofit Foundation to Expand Education and Career Support for Grooms

New HorseGrooms Foundation builds on HorseGrooms’ work to support the people who care for horses while advancing horsemanship, horse welfare and sustainable careers

HorseGrooms has announced the launch of the HorseGrooms Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to expand education, resources, mentorship and career opportunities for professional grooms and equine caretakers.

The Foundation is the next step in the work HorseGrooms began in 2023. Rather than changing its original mission, the nonprofit structure creates new opportunities to expand that work and allows donors, brands and other industry supporters to invest directly in education, programs and resources for the people responsible for horses’ daily care.

The HorseGrooms Foundation’s mission is to educate, support and empower grooms and equine caretakers while promoting horsemanship and horse welfare. It will pursue that mission through accessible education, mentorship, community programs, educational events, scholarships and career development opportunities.

An Experienced Board With a Shared Mission

The Foundation is led by founder and president Dinette Neuteboom alongside a board that brings experience from across the equestrian industry: Danielle Aamodt, former USEF Director of Driving and Director of Programs and Events at the Mustang Heritage Foundation; Jillian Blades-Rice, digital marketing and operations strategist; Grace Speckman, CFP®, financial advisor and Certified Financial Planner®; and Jenny Schwartz, finance professional, personal finance educator and nonprofit leader.

“I am incredibly grateful that these four women have chosen to help build the HorseGrooms Foundation with me,” Neuteboom said. “They bring so much knowledge and experience from very different areas, but most importantly, we share the same passion for supporting grooms, improving opportunities within the profession and ultimately improving the care and welfare of horses.”

Since its launch in 2023, HorseGrooms has built a significant international audience and established an educational and community platform for grooms and horse people. Its work includes articles and guides, webinars, the HorseGrooms Podcast, an online community and in-person educational MeetUps. HorseGrooms is also recognized by US Equestrian as an Official MemberPerks Partner and was the winner of The Plaid Horse’s 2024 Equine Small Impact Business Contest.

Programs Are Already Taking Shape

Initial Foundation initiatives include expanded educational MeetUps and hands-on programs, mentorship opportunities, horsemanship and safety education, and new Financial and Legal Corners providing practical resources for people working in the equestrian industry.

The Financial Corner launches Tuesday, September 8, bringing together an impressive group of financial professionals with strong connections to the equestrian industry: RoseAnne Spallone-Nagle, Financial Services Professional and former groom; Grace Speckman, CFP®, financial advisor and Certified Financial Planner®; Jenny Schwartz, finance professional and founder of Drop Your Stirrups; Emmy Sobieski, CFA, CBP, institutional investor and financial educator; and Chrissy Rothwell, HorseGrooms Foundation Treasurer and contributor of tax and bookkeeping resources. The Legal Corner is being developed with equine attorney Kimbrell Hines.

Additional Foundation programs and educational initiatives are in development and will be announced in the coming months.

A Bigger Vision for the Grooming Profession

One of the Foundation’s long-term goals is to help develop a recognized education and certification pathway for professional grooms.

Grooming is skilled work, yet there is currently no broadly recognized educational or certification pathway for the profession. Much of its knowledge is still learned on the job and passed from experienced horse people to the next generation.

The Foundation hopes that establishing stronger educational pathways and professional standards can eventually contribute not only to better education, but also to greater recognition, better pay and treatment, improved working conditions and more sustainable careers for grooms.

Another goal is to introduce more young people to grooming as a real career. Many young people who love horses do not realize they can build a profession working hands-on with horses, outdoors and in the barn, while earning a living and developing skills that can lead to opportunities throughout the equestrian industry.

“We need more knowledgeable, dedicated grooms in this industry, and we need to show young people that grooming can be a real career,” Neuteboom said. “At the same time, we have generations of experienced horse people with tremendous knowledge. I would love for the Foundation to help connect those two things and create a clearer path for the next generation.”

Underlying all of the Foundation’s work is a simple belief: Supporting Grooms Supports Horses. Grooms are often among the people who know their horses most closely, observing their health, behavior and wellbeing every day. Investing in their education and careers is therefore also an investment in horsemanship and horse welfare.

An Invitation to the Equestrian Industry

The Foundation creates new opportunities for individuals, donors, brands, barns and equestrian organizations to help strengthen the profession behind horse care. Support can help fund education, career development, horsemanship, safety, horse welfare and the programs and resources the Foundation is working to build.

The Foundation’s first fundraising campaign, Support Our Mission, provides general support for this work. Soon, additional opportunities will allow donors and corporate partners to contribute directly to specific initiatives, beginning with the Financial Corner and Legal Corner, with more program-specific campaigns to follow.

We invite everyone who believes in the importance of grooms and the work they do for horses every day to be part of what we are building. Whether through a donation, partnership, introduction to a potential supporter, or simply helping spread the word, every contribution can help us create more education, opportunities, and support for the people behind horse care.

About the HorseGrooms Foundation

The HorseGrooms Foundation exists to educate, support and empower grooms and equine caretakers while promoting horsemanship and horse welfare. Through accessible education, mentorship, community programs, educational events, scholarships and career development opportunities, the Foundation works to facilitate sustainable careers in the equestrian industry.

Building sustainable careers in the horse industry through education, support, programs, and opportunity.

Media Contact

Dinette Neuteboom

Founder and President

HorseGrooms Foundation

dinette@horsegrooms.com

horsegrooms.org