HorseGrooms Partners with Equine Attorney Kimbrell Hines to Launch New Legal Education Series

New “Legal Corner” and live webinar will help horse care professionals better protect themselves, their careers, and their futures

HorseGrooms has partnered with equine attorney and accredited equine appraiser Kimbrell Hines to launch the HorseGrooms Legal Corner, a new educational initiative designed to bring practical legal guidance to horse care professionals.

The partnership combines practical legal education with real-world equestrian experience, giving HorseGrooms Community members access to reliable information on workplace rights, contracts, employment, liability, and other legal topics that are often misunderstood or overlooked within the horse industry. The goal is to help horse professionals identify potential legal issues early, make informed decisions, and prevent disputes before they arise.

The collaboration begins with a live webinar, Protecting Yourself While Working in the Horse Industry, where Kimbrell Hines will provide practical guidance on employee versus independent contractor classification, fair wages, employment benefits, contracts, recordkeeping, insurance, workplace safety, liability, and practical steps horse professionals can take to better protect themselves throughout their careers.

Originally developed as an exclusive educational benefit for HorseGrooms Insiders, HorseGrooms has decided to make the webinar available to the broader horse community for a $10 registration fee in recognition of the importance of the topic. HorseGrooms Insiders will continue to receive complimentary access as part of their membership.

The partnership will continue beyond the webinar through the launch of the HorseGrooms Legal Corner, a recurring educational series featuring practical articles written by Hines.

Future topics will include:

Employee or Independent Contractor? Why It Matters

Working Student Agreements: Questions to Ask Before You Saddle Up

Handshake Deals and Horse Industry Headaches

What Every Groom Should Track to Protect Their Pay

Injured at the Barn: What to Do Immediately

Understanding Liability Waivers Before You Sign

Social Media Mistakes That Can Cost You a Job

Housing, Board, Lessons, and Other Non-Cash Compensation

Professional Boundaries in the Barn

When It’s Time to Put a Contract in Writing

“Many people working in the horse industry don’t realize the legal implications of everyday decisions until something goes wrong,” said Dinette Neuteboom, founder of HorseGrooms. “Our goal is to give horse care professionals practical knowledge before they need it. Kimbrell has the ability to explain complex legal topics in a way that is easy to understand and directly applicable to daily life in the barn.”

“The best legal dispute is the one that never happens,” said Kimbrell Hines. “Through the Legal Corner, I hope to give horse professionals practical tools they can use every day to recognize potential issues early, protect themselves, and build stronger working relationships throughout the industry.”

“Legal education is an important part of professional development, yet it is rarely discussed within the grooming profession,” Neuteboom said. “By adding the Legal Corner to HorseGrooms, we’re continuing our mission to provide practical education that helps people build safer, more sustainable careers.”

Those interested in attending Protecting Yourself While Working in the Horse Industry can register here: https://community.horsegrooms.com/c/events/webinar-protecting-yourself-legally-while-working-in-the-equestrian-industry

To sign up for the webinar, non-HorseGrooms Community Members need to join the community first; this is free. Community members who’d like to upgrade to an Insiders membership receive a 15% discount with coupon code HGCOMMUNITYMEMBER15.

Additional information about HorseGrooms Insiders is available at:

https://www.horsegrooms.com/insiders

About Kimbrell Hines

Kimbrell Hines is an equine attorney, accredited equine appraiser, founder of Equine Esquire, PLLC, and a member of the Board of Trustees of the American Horse Council. She helps horse owners and equine professionals navigate the legal and business challenges unique to the horse industry, representing clients in matters involving horse sales, leases, veterinary malpractice, equine injury claims, ownership disputes, business conflicts, and regulatory proceedings.

About HorseGrooms

HorseGrooms is an international educational platform and community dedicated to supporting, educating, and empowering grooms and horse care professionals. Through articles, webinars, podcasts, MeetUps, educational resources, and its online community, HorseGrooms works to elevate horsemanship, improve horse welfare, and recognize the vital role of the people behind the horses.

Media Contact

Dinette Neuteboom

Founder, HorseGrooms

dinette@horsegrooms.com