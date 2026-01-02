HorseGrooms Releases 80+ Page Guide to Life and Horse Care in Wellington, Florida

Wellington, FL – HorseGrooms is proud to announce the release of the HorseGrooms Guide to Wellington, FL – 2025/2026 Edition, an 80+ page digital guide created for everyone traveling to Wellington for the winter season, as well as for equestrians who are simply curious about life behind the scenes in one of the world’s busiest horse capitals.

Each winter, thousands of horses and horse people arrive from all over the world in Wellington, FL, the subtropical epicenter of international showjumping, dressage, and polo. The HorseGrooms Guide to Wellington offers an honest, practical, and often lighthearted look at what it really means to live and work there.

The guide covers a wide range of topics, including:

Horse care in a subtropical climate, with practical tips on humidity, skin problems, fungus, flies, and scratch prevention

How grooms can protect their own skin and health while working long days in the Florida sun

Navigating the pressure of “Welly World” and maintaining balance during an intense season

What it’s like to live inside the Wellington bubble, often described as “Disney World for horses”

Handling visibility and attention as a groom in a high-profile environment

Where to eat, shop, and find essentials in and around Wellington

Local tack and feed stores, medical, and farrier resources

Mental health and wellness resources for equestrians

HorseGrooms MeetUps and educational opportunities during the season

Fun day-off ideas for those rare moments away from the barn

Written by grooms and equestrians with extensive experience in Wellington, the guide combines practical information with real stories and observations from life in the barns. It is designed to be useful for first-time visitors, returning professionals, and anyone interested in understanding the realities of groom life and horse care in a subtropical competition environment.

The HorseGrooms Guide to Wellington is available for purchase through the HorseGrooms Shop for $9.99. Proceeds directly support HorseGrooms’ mission to educate, connect, and support grooms worldwide.

The guide is included for free with a HorseGrooms Insiders membership and is available at 50 percent off for HorseGrooms Community members.

More information and purchasing options can be found at

www.horsegrooms.com

About HorseGrooms

HorseGrooms is a global platform dedicated to supporting grooms and equine professionals through education, community, events, and practical resources. HorseGrooms works internationally to improve knowledge, welfare, and recognition for the people who care for horses every day.

