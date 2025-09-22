HorseGrooms Tackles Workplace Challenges with New Communication & Leadership Series

Experts Danielle Aamodt and Lizzie Herron lead new initiative to improve workplace wellbeing and team culture in barns worldwide.

September 22, 2025 – HorseGrooms is proud to announce the launch of its new Speak, Lead, Thrive series on communication and leadership in the equestrian world, starting with a free community webinar led by HorseGrooms Communication & Leadership Mentor Danielle Aamodt on Monday, September 29 at 1 pm ET / 19h CET.

The equestrian industry is full of dedicated, talented people: riders, trainers, barn managers, and grooms who excel in their craft. Yet, unlike the corporate world, where HR managers, regular team meetings, and leadership training are common, many equestrian professionals have never been taught how to manage teams, navigate workplace communication, or build supportive environments. The result can be avoidable challenges, such as barns with poor communication, toxic atmospheres, or talented grooms leaving jobs that don’t fit.

HorseGrooms is tackling this issue head-on with the Speak, Lead, Thrive series, designed to give grooms, and anyone working in barns, practical tools for communication and leadership. The series combines articles, webinars, and in-depth masterclasses, created in partnership with experts Danielle Aamodt (USA) and Lizzie Herron (GB).

The first webinar, Finding the Right Fit: Choosing Groom Jobs Where You Can Thrive, focuses on a critical issue: how grooms can recognize whether a job will truly support them. Danielle will share her expertise on how to:

Spot red and green flags in barns

Ask smart questions in interviews

Identify healthy team cultures where grooms can thrive, not just survive

“Finding the right job isn’t just about salary or perks. It’s about whether the barn culture, management, and team environment will support your joy, well-being, and mental health,” says Aamodt.

Danielle brings a wealth of experience to the table. A former professional groom with a decade of hands-on experience, she went on to serve as USEF’s Director of Driving, leading U.S. teams at FEI World Championships. She later taught equine studies as a university professor, and today she runs Enso Equine, a company dedicated to improving human relationships, leadership, and team performance through lessons learned from herd dynamics and equine behavior. Her recent article on leadership in barns is available on the HorseGrooms website.

She is joined in this series by British leadership consultant Lizzie Herron, founder of The Equestrian Leadership Consultancy. Herron has already contributed a powerful article on how grooms can raise issues with their boss, with more content and webinars to follow. Together, Aamodt and Herron will also offer group coaching sessions and exclusive masterclasses for HorseGrooms Insiders later this season.

“This is a conversation our industry has needed for a long time,” says Dinette Neuteboom of HorseGrooms. “The equestrian world is built on teamwork, yet we rarely talk about how to actually support and lead people in barns. This series is all about giving grooms and equestrian professionals the skills to build healthier, happier workplaces for themselves and for the horses.”

The webinar is free for all members of the HorseGrooms Community. Membership is also free and open to grooms, riders, trainers, barn owners, and equestrians from all disciplines who want to strengthen their communication and leadership skills.

Event Details:

Finding the Right Fit: Choosing Grooming Jobs Where You Can Thrive

Webinar with Danielle Aamodt, HorseGrooms Communication & Leadership Mentor

Monday, September 29, 2025

1 pm ET / 19h CET

Free in the HorseGrooms Community

RSVP here to attend the webinar

For more information on how to join the community, visit horsegrooms.com.

About HorseGrooms:

HorseGrooms is a global platform created by grooms, for grooms, with a mission to support the people who dedicate their lives to caring for horses. Built on love for the horse and respect for horsemanship, HorseGrooms offers resources, education, and community to help grooms of all levels thrive in their profession. Through articles, guides, events, and its online community, HorseGrooms connects grooms worldwide and celebrates the vital role they play in equestrian sport. Learn more at www.horsegrooms.com.

