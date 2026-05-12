Horse&Rider Launches Performance Report with Premiere Issue — Made in America: The Evolution of the Western Performance Horse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Horse&Rider proudly announces the launch of Performance Report by Horse&Rider, a new editorial platform focused on the Western performance horse industry and the horses, people and events shaping its continued evolution.

Debuting with its premiere print issue, “Made in America: The Evolution of the Western Performance Horse,” the launch represents an expansion of Horse&Rider’s coverage into a more focused look at the performance horse world as it exists today—across disciplines, bloodlines, competition and culture.

The issue maps the evolution of the Western performance horse from working ranch necessity to specialized athlete, exploring the development of competitive disciplines including cutting, reining, cow horse and ranch events through historical reporting, industry voices and modern perspective.

“Western performance horse sports continue to grow at an incredible pace,” said Gabby Farthing, editorial director for Horse&Rider. “Performance Report is where we meet that growth and give it the coverage it deserves.”

Though Performance Report by Horse&Rider will go to print only once in 2026, the publication provides a foundation for broader editorial expansion online. Coverage will continue digitally through horseandriderperformancereport.com, where the same editorial team behind Horse&Rider will provide ongoing reporting on events, horses, competitors and industry developments that move faster than a traditional print cycle.

For longtime Horse&Rider audiences, the core mission of the brand remains unchanged: trusted horsemanship, horse care and Western lifestyle coverage. Performance Report by Horse&Rider expands that legacy through an editorial lens trained specifically on the Western performance horse industry.

The launch also creates a dedicated media space for the Western performance horse industry itself—one designed to connect breeders, trainers, competitors and industry businesses with an audience actively engaged in performance horse sports and culture. Built as a digital-first platform alongside its print debut, Performance Report by Horse&Rider combines established editorial credibility with modern search and audience strategies intended to expand the reach of performance horse coverage online.

For more information, visit Performance Report by Horse&Rider at horseandriderperformancereport.com and on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Horse&Rider

For decades, Horse&Rider has served Western horse enthusiasts through educational content, training insight, horse care information and coverage of the Western lifestyle and equine industry.

Media Contact:

Nicole Chirico

nchirico@equinenetwork.com