Horses and Humans Research Foundation Announces up to $10,000 for Equine Well-being Innovative Research Grant Opportunity

Proposals Due Friday, December 4, 2026

Chagrin Falls, OH- June 30, 2026 : The Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) is pleased to announce the call for proposals for our 2026/2027 $10,000 Equine Well-being Innovative Grant with a focus on evaluating adapted grazing environments to support equines and their ecosystems to thrive.

We are seeking innovative research project proposals that incorporate novel adapted grazing environments supporting equine welfare based on One Health principles endorsed by HHRF and defined by the CDC as “…the goal of achieving optimal health outcomes recognizing the interconnection between people, animals, plants, and their shared environment,” and the Five Domains Model (Mellor & Reid, 1994; and subsequent publications).

With challenges in maintaining equine welfare in equine grazing environments while providing enrichment, manageable and sustainable access to resources, grant applications should include rigorous research proposals to evaluate the selected novel enriched equine environment (e.g. track systems, paddock paradise, etc…), measuring the impact on equine welfare (e.g. nutrition, exercise, interactions with their environment, humans and other animals) and considerations of feasibility of these modified grazing management systems for equine owners.

This particular innovative grant is specifically designed to provide funding for innovative ideas to advance our knowledge, understanding, and ability to understand and modify factors related to equines and novel grazing environments which promote thriving equines and their ecosystems.

The awarded team will work with HHRF, after completion of their study, to create an interactive platform based on the study findings, as a free to use tool to help horse owners, handlers, and professionals make more informed decisions to enhance the lives of the horses in their care.

The ultimate intent of these novel techniques must be their availability and easy accessibility by equine professionals and owners to further their understanding of their equine’s well-being in a thriving environment setting.

These proposals should be aimed at generating data to provide validation of a novel approach or idea that aims to support people in enhancing the positive environmental conditions of thriving equines.

The maximum project duration is 18 months, and the funding request from HHRF cannot exceed $10,000 (USA dollars). Applicants are required to use correct equine-assisted services (EAS) terminology.

(More Information on the Application Process Available on HHRF’s Website)

How to Apply:

For complete application details, including guidelines, submission requirements, educational videos about applying, and information on previously funded projects, visit horsesandhumans.org.

For inquiries, contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, at ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that important research and education on horse-human interactions continues. For more information about HHRF, past funded research and our team, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules

Media Contact:

Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, HHRF CEO

ceo@horsesandhumans.org or info@horsesandhumans.org