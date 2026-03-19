Horses and Humans Research Foundation Announces Up to $175,000 Research Grant Opportunity: Thriving as we age, the mutual benefits of interaction and connection with equines on the lives of active older adults.

Chagrin Falls, OH- March 19, 2026: The Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) is pleased to announce a Call for Proposals for its 2026 Research Grant, which through a generous donation is able to award up to $175,000 to support research on the extraordinary power of connection with equines in enhancing active aging, through promoting health, well-being, and quality of life improvements in older adults (age 65 and older) through equine-human interactions.

As shared by one of our donors “Our (adults 65 and older) top priority is to stay healthy. To achieve this we need to realize how connecting with horses enables us to enjoy life, family, friends, and our wealth, as we gain wisdom and continue to learn and grow.”

HHRF invites submissions from researchers across disciplines exploring the multifaceted relationship between horses and humans.

To ensure both equines and humans well-being is at the forefront of research, this call requires research that investigates equines and humans simultaneously, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of their interconnected experiences.

Research may focus on education, therapy, groundwork, leadership programs, riding, mental health interventions (e.g., observing horses as part of therapy), and other relevant activities.

Participant groups (adults age 65 and older) and equines must be carefully selected to ensure mutual safety and well-being promotion for both the equines and participants. In particular, all participants must have the capacity to fully consent to their participation in the research, and ethically be considered suitable to be around equines and their environments.

Key Details:

Grant Award: Up to $175,000 f or a research period of up to two years.

or a research period of up to two years. Application Deadline: Friday, July 24, 2026 .

. Focus Area: The impact of equine-human interactions in promoting well-being and quality of life (psychological, physical, social, emotional, cognitive, and/or spiritual) in older adults to enhance active aging.

Reminder: Evaluation (outcome measures) must clearly assess impacts on both Human Participants and Equines resulting from the equine-human interaction.

Review Process: A multi-tier evaluation by the HHRF Scientific Advisory Council, with finalists invited to submit a 15-minute pre-recorded video presentation followed by a live Q&A with the

Eligibility: Preference will be given to researchers with strong credentials, a track record of scientific excellence, and studies demonstrating rigor and clinical significance who incorporate or include practitioners in their team to ensure ecological validity of their proposed study.

HHRF supports the One Health approach, which the CDC defines as “the goal of achieving optimal health outcomes recognizing the interconnection between people, animals, plants, and their shared environment.” This grant aims to advance peer-reviewed research that fills critical knowledge gaps in equine-assisted interactions and promotes evidence-based practices.

This call for proposals requires investigating BOTH humans and horses simultaneously.

We encourage interdisciplinary collaborations and welcome proposals from researchers.

The chosen proposal will have scientific rigor, merit, significance, relevance, and impact on horses and humans in their interactions.

The proposed concept, methodology, and timeline must represent the original intellectual work of the research team. Proposals generated by artificial intelligence systems for study design or methodological development will not be considered. AI tools may be used only for limited editing or formatting assistance. If you use AI, please be transparent on how it was implemented in the application.

How to Apply:

For complete application details, including guidelines, submission requirements, educational videos about applying, and information on previously funded projects, visit horsesandhumans.org.

For inquiries, contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, at ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that important research and education on horse-human interactions continues. For more information about HHRF, past funded research and our team, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules

Media Contact:

Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, HHRF CEO

ceo@horsesandhumans.org or info@horsesandhumans.org