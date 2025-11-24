Horses and Humans Research Foundation Awards up to $150,000 Research Grant to University of Montana

Chagrin Falls, OH-November 24, 2025: HHRF is pleased to announce the 2025 Research Grant to support innovative research on the mutual well-being of adult humans (18 and above) and equines (horses, ponies, donkeys, and mules) in equine-human interactions has been awarded. PI, Julia Mazzarella, PhD, DPT of University of Montana, and her team, were awarded up to $150,000 for their project “Harnessing the Healing Power of Horses: An Interprofessional Approach to Post-Stroke Aphasia and Motor Recovery.”

This project investigates an innovative rehabilitation model for adults with post-stroke aphasia, a language disorder that can impair speaking, listening, reading, and writing. Many stroke survivors with aphasia also experience motor difficulties, such as hemiparesis, which limits mobility and independence. Traditional rehabilitation often addresses these impairments separately. This study explores a more integrated approach that targets both motor and communication goals simultaneously through interprofessional collaboration in the equine environment. Physical and speech-language therapists will deliver treatment using activities that include grooming, leading, and hippotherapy. Participants will be randomly assigned to either an experimental group receiving co-treatment in the equine environment or a control group receiving co-treatment in nature-based walking sessions. Both groups will receive equivalent session frequency and duration.

The team will assess the feasibility and acceptability of this interprofessional approach and examine preliminary outcomes related to mobility, communication, psychosocial well-being, and engagement. In parallel, the researchers will evaluate the impact of this intervention on therapy horses through behavioral observations, movement analysis, and measures of stress (e.g., heart rate variability, salivary cortisol).

Findings will inform future research on integrated stroke rehabilitation and promote ethical, evidence-based practices that support the mutual well-being of both human and equine participants.

“We are thrilled to have the support from Horses and Humans Research Foundation to explore the feasibility and impact on both horses and humans of an innovative approach to post-stroke motor, communication, and aphasia recovery. We will implement physical and speech therapy co-treatment incorporating horses, while tracking a variety of variables in the horses and the humans to better understand the physiological, emotional, behavioral, and physical effects of the horse-human interaction during rehabilitation.” – Drs. Julia Mazzarella and Catherine Off



To view this proposal and other funded HHRF projects in their entirety visit https://www.horsesandhumans.org/funded-research

