Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF), Horses in Education and Therapy International (HETI) and Czech University of Life Sciences (CZU) Announce an International Symposium

Chagrin Falls, OH- May 18, 2026: Join Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) in Europe, September 19-20, 2026, for a special symposium developed in collaboration with HETI and CZU. This symposium uniquely bridges international research, practice, and equine well-being. This day and a half symposium will bring together researchers, practitioners, educators, and professionals from across the equine-assisted services (EAS) community to explore current research, emerging ideas, and interdisciplinary perspectives on horse-human interactions and equine well-being.

Don’t miss your chance to join HHRF in Prague, Czech Republic for this symposium located at: Czech University of Life Sciences Prague: Kamýcká 129, Prague – Suchdol, 165 00, Czechia.

All presentations will be in English and tickets to attend via live streaming will also be available for purchase.

Held at the University of Life Sciences in Prague – the program will feature a dynamic mix of keynote presentations, lightning research rounds, expert panels, and open discussions designed to encourage collaboration across disciplines and countries. Topics will include the current state of EAS research, methodological considerations, equine welfare and well-being, therapeutic and educational practices, sport perspectives, and evolving terminology in the field.

Designed to foster dialogue between researchers and practitioners, the symposium aims to strengthen the scientific foundation of equine-assisted services while promoting the well-being of horses across disciplines and contexts.

For complete symposium details, including lodging, how to purchase your tickets, available social events and more, visit horsesandhumans.org.

For inquiries, contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, at ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that important research and education on horse-human interactions continue. For more information about HHRF, funded research and our team, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules

Media Contact:

Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, HHRF CEO

ceo@horsesandhumans.org or info@horsesandhumans.org