Horses and Humans Research Foundation Invited on Not Just a Pony Ride’s Recent Podcast

Chagrin Falls, OH- January 20,2026: Kaiti Otte, Lead Therapist and Education Coordinator at HETRA University, hosts the podcast Not Just a Pony Ride, where thoughtful conversations explore the depth and complexity of Horses & Humans Research Foundation. In this featured episode, Kaiti sits down with Dr. Pebbles Turbeville (HHRF CEO) along with HHRF volunteers Jo Anne Miller, Justin Grant, and Dr. Elizabeth Lloyd-Richardson for an open, engaging discussion about Human-Horse Research, Education and Equine well-being.

The conversation highlights HHRF’s honest exploration of how research, lived experience, and open-minded dialogue can—and should—coexist. The equestrian world is rich with experience, but real growth happens when we stay curious and willing to learn from one another as well as from research that is emerging. That spirit of curiosity and collaboration is front and center in this episode.

This discussion is also inspired by the upcoming HHRF Conference, taking place February 28-March 1, 2026, in Kissimmee, Florida, where these same values of inquiry, evidence, and shared learning will come to life.

To listen to this podcast 145. Staying Respectfully Curious with HHRF visit https://hetra.org/education/not-just-a-pony-ride-podcast.html

To learn more and sign up for the Connect, Learn & Inspire Conference visit www.horsesandhumans.org.

For more information about HHRF, our funded research, conferences, webinars and our team, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules

