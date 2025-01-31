Horses and Humans Research Foundation Invites You to Attend a Free Webinar with Chris Irwin 

Chagrin Falls, OH- January 31, 2025: Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) invites you to attend a free live webinar on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:00pm (EST) with Chris Irwin.

Widely recognized as one of the most innovative leaders working with horses today, Horse & Rider magazine wrote, “nobody explains the horse/human relationship better than Chris Irwin”.

In our live webinar, Chris will take us on a deep dive into seeing horses in a new light as he shares his insights on how to think horse, speak horse, and lead, help, and heal horses with clear, authentic, consistent, non-verbal communication.

Ireland’s Equestrian magazine said of Chris, “he is more horse than human”. In France, his publisher proclaims that he has written the bible on horsemanship. Chris’ knowledge, wisdom, insights, and engaging style help to illuminate the true depths of awareness for change that horses need to see from humans.

Don’t miss an incredible opportunity to attend a live webinar with this remarkable horseman. Visit our website at http://www.horsesandhumans.org/ to learn more and sign up for this enlightening event. Although we offer our webinars free of charge, donations (to help ensure that important research on horse-human interactions continues) are always welcomed and greatly appreciated.

For more information about HHRF and our webinars, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules

Media Contact:

Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, HHRF CEO

ceo@horsesandhumans.org or info@horsesandhumans.org