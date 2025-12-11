Horses and Humans Research Foundation Invites You to Learn, Connect and Inspire in 2026

Chagrin Falls, OH- December 11, 2025: Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) invites you to get ready for an unforgettable experience at the 2026 HHRF annual conference!

This year’s conference promises to be one of our most inspiring yet! It is packed with fresh ideas, groundbreaking presentations, and promises to bring meaningful connections with leaders from across the country.

We are beyond excited to welcome back internationally recognized neuroscientist Dr. Stephen Peters, Psy.D., ABN, as our 2026 Keynote Speaker! His insights into the horse brain and human-horse interaction continue to transform the way our industry thinks, works, and collaborates.

Every ticket directly fuels HHRF’s mission to advance scientific research that improves the lives and well-being of both horses and humans. Join us in Kissimmee, Florida, for the 2026 Annual Conference: Connect, Learn & Inspire!

Reserve your two day conference pass (February 28-March 1, 2026) and secure your stay at Delta Hotels Orlando Celebration by visiting our website, https://www.horsesandhumans.org/conferences

New for 2026 — HHRF’s First-Ever HORSE FAIR DAY!

We’re kicking off the conference weekend with something truly special! On Friday, February 27, 2026, HHRF will host our inaugural Horse Fair Day at the breathtaking First Nature Foundation Ranch in St. Cloud, FL. This is a separate event from the conference and tickets are limited due to space, so don’t wait!

Just an hour from the main conference hotel in Kissimmee, this immersive experience includes round-trip bus transportation and a complimentary box lunch, making it easy and enjoyable to attend. We’ve lined up an incredible roster of presenters who will bring research to life right in the arena!

CONNECT with horse lovers who share your passion for deepening the horse-human bond.

LEARN hands-on, practical strategies backed by current research to elevate horse care and horsemanship.

BE INSPIRED by the extraordinary possibilities that emerge when people partner with healthy, confident horses in relationships grounded in trust.

Come be part of something extraordinary- we can’t wait to see you there!

To purchase tickets for this separate event visit our website https://www.horsesandhumans.org/conferences

Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that important research and education on horse-human interactions continues. For more information about HHRF, our conference events, funded research, webinars and our team, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules

