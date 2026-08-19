Horses and Humans Research Foundation is Now Accepting Abstract Submissions for 2027 Conference

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, HHRF CEO

ceo@horsesandhumans.org or info@horsesandhumans.org

Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) is Now Accepting Abstract Submissions for 2027 Conference

Chagrin Falls, OH – August 19, 2026: Join Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) in Kissimmee, FL the weekend of February 20-21, 2027 for our annual Connect, Learn & Inspire Conference!

Registration is open for researchers to share their knowledge, findings and passion! There are two options to participate. Oral presentations– which will be rapid research lightening rounds (15 minutes per speaker) and research posters.

Our oral presentations will be short, engaging presentations highlighting new or emerging research, pilot studies, graduate student projects, innovative methodologies, or preliminary findings. These fast-paced presentations are designed to introduce new ideas and encourage discussion.

Suggested abstract focus topics include, but are not limited to:

Horse and Human Interactions

Equine Well-being

Human Well-being

Research in Practice

Communicating Research

To learn more and submit an oral abstract visit www.horsesandhumans.org

Research posters should communicate findings in a way that is engaging, visually appealing, and useful to conference attendees. Our goal is to make research understandable and actionable for practitioners, educators, healthcare professionals, horse owners, researchers, and students.

We encourage posters that are:

Visually engaging with high-quality photographs, graphics, and color.

Clean, organized, and easy to read from a distance.

Written in plain language that is accessible to both researchers and practitioners.

Focused on key findings rather than lengthy text.

Designed to encourage discussion and networking.

Centered on practical applications that attendees can incorporate into their own work.

To learn more and to submit an abstract for a research poster visit www.horsesandhumans.org

Deadline for submissions is Friday, September 11, 2026

For inquiries, contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, at ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that important research and education on horse-human interactions continue. For more information about HHRF, funded research and our team, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules