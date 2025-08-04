Horses and Humans Research Foundation Makes Call for Abstracts for 2026 Conference

Horses and Humans Research Foundation

Call for Abstracts for 2026 Conference

Due by August 16, 2025

The Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) invites researchers, professionals, and practitioners to submit presentation abstracts for the 2026 HHRF International Conference in Kissimmee, FL the weekend of February 28- March1, 2026. This cross-disciplinary gathering focuses on advancing scientific understanding of horse-human interactions and equine well-being through evidence-based research and application.

Target Audiences

Researchers & Academics

Equine and Equestrian Professionals

Therapists, Educators & Healthcare Providers

Students and Emerging Professionals



Suggested Topics Include:

Horse-human interaction research

Equine-assisted services outcomes and innovations

Equine wellbeing and communication

Program content for Horse-human interaction



Visit www,horsesandhumans.org to review all guidelines and information associated with this call. Submit electronically using the official HHRF Abstract Template (available at www.horsesandhumans.org).

Submission Deadline for abstracts is August 16, 2025

Presenters are responsible for their own travel and lodging. Conference registration will be waived for presenters. Please note all presentations are IN PERSON (whether it is an oral or poster presentation).

Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that important research and education on horse-human interactions continues. For more information about HHRF, our upcoming conference, funded research, webinars and our team, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules

Media Contact:

Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, HHRF CEO

ceo@horsesandhumans.org or info@horsesandhumans.org