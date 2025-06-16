Horses and Humans Research Foundation Makes Call for Innovation Proposals- Award up to $10,000

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, HHRF CEO

ceo@horsesandhumans.org or info@horsesandhumans.org

Horses and Humans Research Foundation

Innovation Grant (Pilot Study)

Award – up to $10,000

Due Friday, December 5, 2025

Chagrin Falls, OH- June 16, 2025: The Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) is pleased to announce the call for proposals for the Dr. Mark Crisman $10,000 Equine Wellbeing Innovative Grant, sponsored by Zoetis Equine and Friends of Dr. Mark Crisman.

We are seeking innovative research project proposals based on the Five Domains Model (Mellor & Reid, 1994; and subsequent publications) that incorporate novel techniques or applications to aid equine handlers’ daily assessment of equines, to enable better understanding of the circumstances influencing the mental state of their equines.

HHRF serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of equine-human interactions and their impact on the health and well-being of both people and horses.

This particular innovative grant is specifically designed to provide funding for innovative ideas that will advance our knowledge, understanding, and ability to understand and modify factors that may be negatively impacting the mental state of horses.

The ultimate intent of these novel techniques must be their availability and easy accessibility by equine professionals and owners to further their understanding of their equine’s wellbeing.

These proposals should be aimed at generating data to provide validation of a novel approach or idea that aims to support people in enhancing the positive mental state of equines.

It is essential that all proposals clearly demonstrate their understanding and integration of the Five Domains Model, so please ensure you have read and included the following references within your proposal:

● The 2020 Five Domains Model: Including Human-Animal Interactions in Assessments of Animal Welfare – PMC

● Using the Five Domains Model to develop welfare assessment guidelines for Thoroughbred horses in New Zealand – New Zealand Veterinary Journal: Vol 68, No 3

● Rethinking the utility of the Five Domains model – Animal Welfare | Cambridge Core

The maximum project duration is 18 months, and the funding request from HHRF cannot exceed $10,000. Applicants are required to use correct equine-assisted services (EAS) terminology.

(More Information on the Application Process Available on HHRF’s Website)

The goal of this grant is to improve the lives of equines in their interactions with humans by connecting innovative research and burgeoning scientific knowledge with high-impact potential that might not be funded through traditional channels.

Our intent is to stimulate exploration, encourage the testing of hypotheses, and generate preliminary data that will open new pathways for future research and practices that promote optimal well-being for both equines and humans.

APPLICATIONS MUST BE SUBMITTED IN ELECTRONIC FORMAT

Email the completed application to info@horsesandhumans.org

The subject line of ALL emails should be the complete title of the application. Multiple attachments or emails will be accepted.

Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) must receive the completed application by the end of the business day on the established deadline (Should the deadline fall on a weekend or holiday, the due date is the closest preceding business day).

The main contact listed on the application will receive a notice (by email) of receipt of their application within two weeks of its submission to the HHRF office. If the applicant does not receive such a confirmation, inquire at info@horsesandhumans.org

Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that important research and education on horse-human interactions continues. For more information about HHRF, our funded research, webinars and our team, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules