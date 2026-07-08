FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT: Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, HHRF CEO

ceo@horsesandhumans.org or info@horsesandhumans.org

Horses and Humans Research Foundation Offers Four Free Events in July

Chagrin Falls, OH- July 8, 2026: Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) is pleased to offer four free informative events this month.

Equine Journaling for Volunteer Training

Join us on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at Noon (ET) and learn how to train volunteers to observe and document equine body language using structured journaling tools and understand how consistent documentation improves equine well-being and supports communication across interdisciplinary teams.

Through this webinar with Olga Surmacheva we will explore how journaling enhances volunteer confidence, accountability, and engagement within EAS programs.

Visit www.horsesandhumans.org to learn more and sign up for this free webinar.

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Classical Meets Modern: Improving Outcomes for Horse and Rider in a Holistic Lesson Program

On July 22 at Noon (ET) Teresa Pilegaard will answer the question: Can we build a lesson program that is more sustainable for the equine while still positively impacting the humans? Teresa answers this question by looking at case studies of Dorato’s “eclectic equines” who have improved soundness, mental states, and contentedness in their jobs resulting from this lesson program method.

Participants will follow along, interact with, compare to their experiences, and analyze key stages in the progress of the equines to include foundational training skills, bodywork, farrier support, observation in various environments, classical groundwork, and under saddle work with the trainer and with students, etc. This webinar includes brief case studies and interviews with the humans in the Dorato program who have gained greater confidence, physical balance, mental techniques, communication, planning, and more, impacting their life outside the barn for the better.

To sign up for this webinar visit www.horsesandhumans.org.

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Creating Meaningful Partnerships with Horses: The Unseen Disruptors & Obstacles Of Connection

Join HHRF and Ciara Bennett on July 29, 2026 at Noon (EST) as Ciara discusses Creating Meaningful Partnerships with Horses: The Unseen Disruptors & Obstacles of Connection

In the professional horse world, near enemies, true emotions and virtues themselves are treated the same, making it much more challenging to recognize and change the thoughts and behaviors that disrupt connection with our horses. Through intentional effort, we are able to recognize these silent, unseen disruptors of connection and create meaningful, harmonious partnerships with our horses. The goal of this presentation is to illuminate a pathway for bringing our most mindful and enlightened selves into the arena and into our relationship with horses.

Visit www.horsesandhumans.org to learn more about our speaker and sign up for this free webinar.

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Summer Refresh Series- Part Two: Preventing Burnout in Working Horses

This summer, take time to refresh, restore, and renew with HHRF’s 2026 Summer Refresh Series. In this second session on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at Noon (ET) with Helena Harris she will discuss Preventing Burnout in Working Horses. When we allow working horses some time off from their jobs, we give them the opportunity to reset not just physically, but mentally and emotionally, as well. This breaks the cycle of constant demand that leads to chronic stress and burnout. Decompression time that includes grazing freely among friends, the ability to engage in activities of their own choosing, and one-on-one time with staff, are three key elements of a beneficial reset for working horses. This webinar will cover practical ways we can incorporate these elements of the Five Freedoms into a horse’s everyday life, as well as during intentional decompression times, to ensure their long-term physical and mental health.

Visit www.horsesandhumans.org to sign up for this series.



Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that important research and education on horse-human interactions continues. For more information about HHRF, our funded research, webinars and our team, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules