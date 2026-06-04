Horses and Humans Research Foundation Offers Three Free Events in June

Chagrin Falls, OH- June 4, 2026: Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) is pleased to offer three free informative events this month.

The Influence of our Attachment Style on Horse-Human Interactions

Join Kate Naylor, LMFT, Kathleen Choe, LPC-S and HHRF on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at Noon (ET) as Kate and Kathleen discuss The Influence of our Attachment Style on Horse-Human Interactions.

The topic of attachment styles has become increasingly popular on social media. We are told that we can answer a few simple questions in order to determine our style, thus opening the door to a new realm of insight into improving our relationships. In reality, our attachment patterns are more nuanced and variable, occurring on a spectrum rather than presenting as a fixed trait. In this webinar, we will explore the four main attachment styles, how they develop, and how they might influence the way we approach our interactions with both humans and horses. Developing awareness and insight into our specific styles of relating opens up rich opportunities for positive growth and change that can benefit our connection with our selves as well as our human and equine friends!

Visit www.horsesandhumans.org to learn more about this concept, our two speakers and sign up for this free webinar.

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Elevating Animal-Assisted Activities

On Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at Noon (ET) Michael Remole MA, LCPC, NCC, I/ECHMHC will share how effective reflective practice contributes to improved job performance, job satisfaction, animal welfare, and burnout prevention, emphasizing its significance in therapeutic settings; and gain insights into the foundational concepts of the HORSES framework, which enhances reflective supervision practices by promoting self-awareness, emotional regulation, and understanding the impact of the human-animal relationship.

To sign up for this webinar and learn more about this framework visit www.horsesandhumans.org.

Summer Refresh Series

This summer, take time to refresh, restore, and renew with HHRF’s 2026 Summer Refresh Series. Explore practical strategies for preventing burnout, strengthening resilience, and supporting well-being for both humans and horses through three inspiring webinars featuring experienced professionals in Equine-Assisted Services. Join HHRF’s Education Committee monthly from June through August for meaningful conversations, research-informed insights, and tools to help you thrive in the work you love. Dates of this important webinar series are:

Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Noon (EDT)

Thursday, July 23, 2026, at Noon (EDT)

Thursday, August 27, 2026, at Noon (EDT)

Visit www.horsesandhumans.org to sign up for this series.

Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that important research and education on horse-human interactions continues. For more information about HHRF, our funded research, webinars and our team, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules

Media Contact:

Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, HHRF CEO

ceo@horsesandhumans.org or info@horsesandhumans.org