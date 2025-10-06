Horses and Humans Research Foundation Offers Three Free Webinars in October

Chagrin Falls, OH- October 6, 2025: Join Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) for a treat- three free webinars in October!

On Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at 7:00pm (ET) Join Leslie Mapes, Chief Operating Officer, and Valorie Gill, Equine Director at Fieldstone Farm Therapeutic Riding Center in Chagrin Falls, OH, for an insightful look into how a thoughtful evaluation of their horse management practices led to significant improvements in equine health, behavior, and organizational efficiency.

This session will take you behind the scenes of Fieldstone Farm’s approach to rethinking daily care, feeding, and scheduling. Whether you’re managing a large herd or just starting to assess your barn’s practices, this real-world case study offers valuable takeaways for any equine-assisted services professional.

_________________________________________________________

A panel on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 7:00pm (ET) will discuss Beyond Posttraumatic Stress- Understanding Moral Injury and Operator Syndrome : Facilitating Moral Repair/Recovery/Reconciliation/Renewal through Equine Assisted Services.

Moral Injury is a psychospiritual wound separate from PTS. Clinicians and chaplains seek to define, measure, and treat moral injury to promote warfighter resilience and whole health healing. Tara Mahoney is a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor who has worked with thousands of Veterans, Active-Duty and Special Operators. Justin Grant, US Army (ret) 75th Ranger Regiment/3rd Battalion has 8 deployments as a Special Operator Combat Medic during GWOT (Global War on Terrorism). Tiffany Sanchez is an undergraduate neuroscience student at Santa Fe College, with plans to pursue a doctoral degree in psychology. They are eager to share the efficacy and acceptability of EAS within the warrior community.

_________________________________________________________

Join Mary Miller-Jordan, of I AM HERD Mustang Sanctuary, and her wild Mustang partners on October 29, 2025 at Noon (EST) as together they explore: (1) how to identify the horse’s NO, (2) how to ‘Say YES’ to the horse’s NO, and (3) how this shift in awareness {i.e. this honoring of the NO} allows trust to naturally unfold towards the human, from the horse.

To sign up and learn more about each of these webinars and the speakers visit www.horsesandhumans.org.

Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that important research and education on horse-human interactions continues. For more information about HHRF, our funded research, webinars and our team, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules

Media Contact:

Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, HHRF CEO

ceo@horsesandhumans.org or info@horsesandhumans.org